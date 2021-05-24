Desmond Bane Buzzer SHOCKS No. 1 Seed Utah Jazz As Grizzlies Win Game 1

Quick links:
The Memphis Grizzlies fought their way to a 112-109 victory against top-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series. The Grizzlies overtook the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors to bag their playoff spot, and are determined to give the Jazz a tough fight. That being said, the Grizzlies rookie Desmond Bane stunned the Jazz and fans, hitting a buzzer shot during the third quarter.
The Memphis Grizzlies' performance during their first playoff game has won their fans' hearts, looking forward to Game 2 already. Desmond Bane shot a buzzer-beating three in the third quarter, which had the bench – including Ja Morant – erupting. Bane shot over Georges Niang, making everyone praise him later. The Grizzlies had a 34-point third quarter, the team looking to dominate.
Desmond Bane had some words for Niang after this 3Q buzzer beater 🗣 pic.twitter.com/W6mpUghMrs— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021
A technical foul was also called on Niang.
The Grizzlies have beaten San Antonio Spurs and Warriors to get to where they are. Last year, the Grizzlies missed out on the playoffs after losing the playoffs.
DESMOND BANE YOU HEAR MEEEEEEE— 🙅♂️- Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 24, 2021
Most clutch shot in the NBA today— LeAcademyAwardWinner (@LeAcademyAward) May 24, 2021
rookie, 30th pick at the 2020 draft, our backup SG— x - Grizzlies Space (@GrizzliesSpace) May 24, 2021
No one cared who he was til he made that shot!! 🗣 BANE!!!!! 😉— Chris (@imsmoove_) May 24, 2021