Desmond Bane Buzzer SHOCKS No. 1 Seed Utah Jazz As Grizzlies Win Game 1

The Memphis Grizzlies fought their way to a 112-109 victory against top-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series. The Grizzlies overtook the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors to bag their playoff spot, and are determined to give the Jazz a tough fight. That being said, the Grizzlies rookie Desmond Bane stunned the Jazz and fans, hitting a buzzer shot during the third quarter.

Desmond Bane's play stuns everyone during Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Round 1

The Memphis Grizzlies' performance during their first playoff game has won their fans' hearts, looking forward to Game 2 already. Desmond Bane shot a buzzer-beating three in the third quarter, which had the bench – including Ja Morant – erupting. Bane shot over Georges Niang, making everyone praise him later. The Grizzlies had a 34-point third quarter, the team looking to dominate.



Desmond Bane had some words for Niang after this 3Q buzzer beater 🗣 pic.twitter.com/W6mpUghMrs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021



A technical foul was also called on Niang.

The Grizzlies have beaten San Antonio Spurs and Warriors to get to where they are. Last year, the Grizzlies missed out on the playoffs after losing the playoffs.



DESMOND BANE YOU HEAR MEEEEEEE — 🙅‍♂️- Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 24, 2021

Most clutch shot in the NBA today — LeAcademyAwardWinner (@LeAcademyAward) May 24, 2021

rookie, 30th pick at the 2020 draft, our backup SG — x - Grizzlies Space (@GrizzliesSpace) May 24, 2021

No one cared who he was til he made that shot!! 🗣 BANE!!!!! 😉 — Chris (@imsmoove_) May 24, 2021



Round 1 Eastern and Western Conference playoffs scores

Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat 109-17 OT

Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Clippers 113-103

Brooklyn Nets beat Boston Celtics 104-93

Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 123-109

Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards 125-118

Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers 99-90

Atlanta Hawks beat New York Knicks 107-105

NBA Playoffs 2021: Grizzlies vs Jazz schedule

Game 2 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 7:30 AM IST) – TNT

Game 3 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Saturday, May 29, 9:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 7:00 AM IST) – ESPN

Game 4 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Monday, May 31, 9:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 1, 7:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 5 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, June 2, TBD (Thursday, June 3 IST) – If needed

Game 6 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Friday, June 4, TBD (Saturday, June 5 IST) – If needed

Game 7 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Sunday, June 6, TBD (Monday, June 7 IST) – If needed

(Image credits: Desmond Bane Instagram)