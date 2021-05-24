Last Updated:

Desmond Bane Buzzer SHOCKS No. 1 Seed Utah Jazz As Grizzlies Win Game 1

During the Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Game 1 encounter, Desmond Bane ended the Grizzlies' 34-point quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Desmond Bane

The Memphis Grizzlies fought their way to a 112-109 victory against top-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series. The Grizzlies overtook the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors to bag their playoff spot, and are determined to give the Jazz a tough fight. That being said, the Grizzlies rookie Desmond Bane stunned the Jazz and fans, hitting a buzzer shot during the third quarter. 

Desmond Bane's play stuns everyone during Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Round 1

The Memphis Grizzlies' performance during their first playoff game has won their fans' hearts, looking forward to Game 2 already. Desmond Bane shot a buzzer-beating three in the third quarter, which had the bench – including Ja Morant – erupting. Bane shot over Georges Niang, making everyone praise him later. The Grizzlies had a 34-point third quarter, the team looking to dominate.
 


A technical foul was also called on Niang. 

The Grizzlies have beaten San Antonio Spurs and Warriors to get to where they are. Last year, the Grizzlies missed out on the playoffs after losing the playoffs. 
 

READ | "A crushing way to go out"- Warriors disappointed but proud after NBA elimination


Round 1 Eastern and Western Conference playoffs scores

  • Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat 109-17 OT 
  • Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Clippers 113-103
  • Brooklyn Nets beat Boston Celtics 104-93
  • Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver Nuggets 123-109
  • Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards 125-118
  • Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Lakers 99-90
  • Atlanta Hawks beat New York Knicks 107-105

NBA Playoffs 2021: Grizzlies vs Jazz schedule

  • Game 2 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 7:30 AM IST) – TNT
  • Game 3 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Saturday, May 29, 9:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 7:00 AM IST) – ESPN
  • Game 4 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Monday, May 31, 9:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 1, 7:00 AM IST) – TNT
  • Game 5 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, June 2, TBD (Thursday, June 3 IST) – If needed
  • Game 6 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Friday, June 4, TBD (Saturday, June 5 IST) – If needed
  • Game 7 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Sunday, June 6, TBD (Monday, June 7 IST) – If needed

(Image credits: Desmond Bane Instagram)

READ | National teams wait on NBA stars for Olympic qualifier games
READ | NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games
READ | Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND