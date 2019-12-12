DET Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

Detroit Pistons take on high-flying Dallas Mavericks at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Dallas Mavericks, who are on a 16-7 run in the NBA season right now, will enter the game as favourites despite their 106-110 loss to Sacramento Kings on December 8, 2019. Detroit Pistons won their last NBA match in the league against the New Orleans Pelicans courtesy of a buzzer-beater by star point guard - Derrick Rose. Here is the DET VS DAL Dream11 prediction along with squad details for both the NBA teams.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal has a hilarious fall on live TV show, leaves NBA fans in splits

NBA legend Big Shaq talks about Dallas Mavericks' star - Luka Doncic

Shaq talks about SI's Breakout of the Year Award winner Luka Doncic and his immediate impact in the NBA.



(with @VW) pic.twitter.com/p05qhXnddU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Grizzlies' Ja Morant asks NBA to move cameramen from baseline after recent injury

DET vs DAL Dream11 predictions and squad details

DET vs DAL - Dallas Mavericks squad

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Also Read | Mike D'Antoni: Houston Rockets coach could be sacked if team fails to win NBA Finals

DET vs DAL - Detroit Pistons squad

Jordan Bone, Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Tim Frazier, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Louis King, Thon Maker, Markieff Morris, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas and Christian Wood.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks to snap up Brandon Ingram in 2020?

DET vs DAL Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (C), Derrick Rose (VC)

Shooting-guards: D Wright

Small-forwards: T Hardaway

Power-forwards: D Finney-Smith

Centre: A Drummond

Note - The DAL vs BOS Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | LeBron James' stunning revelation about his son Bronny's jump shot breaks the internet