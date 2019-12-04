DET Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks will play against each other on Thursday, December 5, 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 4, 7:00 AM EST). The match will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, USA. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the league with an 18-3 win-loss record. On the other hand, Detroit Pistons have won 8 games and lost 13 games. You can play the DET vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DET vs MIL Dream11 prediciton and squad details.

DET vs MIL player performances and preview

Blake Griffin is the top scorer for the Pistons and is currently averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Andre Drummond follows with an average of 17.1 points. Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, Langston Galloway and Markieff Morris also have averages above 10. For the Bucks, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging at 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Khris Middleton (17.4 ppg), Eric Bledsoe (15.3 ppg) and Brook Lopez (10.7 ppg) have also been playing well. The Bucks recently extended their winning streak to 12, which is the longest in the NBA since the 1981-82 season. The Pistons have lost only 2 of their last 5 games.

DET vs MIL injury updates

Reggie Jackson is sidelined for the upcoming DET vs MIL game due to his back injury. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is listed as day-to-day. The Bucks have not reported any player as sidelined for the upcoming game.

DET vs MIL squad details

Detroit Pistons squad: Jordan Bone, Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Tim Frazier, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Louis King, Thon Maker, Markieff Morris, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas and Christian Wood.

Milwaukee Bucks squad: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cam Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker and D.J. Wilson.

DET vs MIL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Eric Bledsoe

Shooting-guards: Luke Kennard

Small-forwards: Khris Middleton (VC)

Power-forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (C), Blake Griffin

Centre: Brook Lopez, Andre Drummond

The Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The DET vs MIL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

