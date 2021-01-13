DET Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

The Detroit Pistons (DET) and the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 13 at 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, January 14 at 5:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Here is our DET vs MIL Dream11 prediction, top picks and DET vs MIL Dream11 team.

DET vs MIL Dream11 team and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing four. The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, are at the basement (15th) spot of the Eastern charts with a win-loss record of 2-8.

DET vs MIL schedule

US date and time: Wednesday, January 13 at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Thursday, January 14 at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

DET vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Detroit Pistons squad

Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin, Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Svi Mykhailiuk, Jahlil Okafor, Mason Plumlee, Derrick Rose, Deividas Sirvydis, Isaiah Stewart, Delon Wright

Milwaukee Bucks squad

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Augustin, Pat Connaughton, Torrey Craig, Donte DiVincenzo, Mamadi Diakite, Bryn Forbes, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Sam Merrill, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis, D.J. Wilson

DET vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Detroit Pistons: Delon Wright, Wayne Ellington, Mason Plumlee

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo

DET vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jrue Holiday, Delon Wright

Shooting Guards: Donte DiVincenzo, Wayne Ellington

Small Forwards: Khris Middleton

Power Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centres: Mason Plumlee, Brook Lopez

DET vs MIL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The DET vs MIL Dream11 prediction and DET vs MIL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DET vs MIL Dream11 team and DET vs MIL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

