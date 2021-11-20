Detroit Pistons Vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US, UK?

In the NBA 2021/22 clash, the Detroit Pistons will welcome the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 4:00 PM PT (Saturday, November 20th, 5:30 AM IST) at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons have not had a great season so far having won just four and losing ten of their 14 games so far and finding themselves 14th on the Eastern Conference table. They come into this clash on the back of a 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors come into this clash on the back of a 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors have won 13 while losing just two of their 15 games so far and are the leaders in the Western Conference table.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. Locals in Detroit can also watch the action live on Bally Sports Detroit. The match will commence live at 4:00 pm PT on Friday, November, 19.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart



Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

