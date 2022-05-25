'Devastated' NBA Family Pays Tribute To Victims Of The Horrific Texas School Shooting

At least 18 children of the Robb Elementary School at Uvalde, in Texas, United States lost their lives after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school on Tuesday. As the world reacted to the tragic news upon waking up on Wednesday, NBA’s gesture toward the victims and their families also made it to the headlines. Ahead of the Game 4 of the Conference Finals between Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, the league observed a moment of silence for the deceased.

The video of the gesture was shared on social media by Dallas Mavericks, which quickly went viral. “Tonight we held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in multiple tragedies in TX. We play tonight’s game for Coach Michael Coyne, who lost his life on Sunday returning home from our game, & the victims of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the team wrote while tweeting the video.

Tonight we held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in multiple tragedies in TX.



We play tonight’s game for Coach Michael Coyne, who lost his life on Sunday returning home from our game, & the victims of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/cqMF5RoMbW — x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 25, 2022

What did the NBA say?

In the meantime, NBA also shared their heartfelt thoughts about the tragic Texas shooting and said, “The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community”.

The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community. — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2022

Steve Kerr urges Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors also tweeted their views and said, “Ahead of tonight’s game, both teams observed a moment of silence for the victims and families of today’s tragic shooting”. GSW coach Steve Kerr was particularly emotional during the pre-match press conference as he had a hard time controlling his overpouring emotions. “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough,” Kerr said while urging Congress to make background checks compulsory for gun purchases.

Ahead of tonight’s game, both teams observed a moment of silence for the victims and families of today’s tragic shooting. pic.twitter.com/9faQcehdNR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

“We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?,” Kerr added. It was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school in the history of the country. Almost a decade ago, 20 children and six adults were killed by a gunman at the Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

(With inputs from AP)

