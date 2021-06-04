Devin Booker Puts On A Show To Eliminate LeBron James And Lakers From Playoffs

With 47 points to his name, Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to the Western Conference semifinals. The Los Angeles Lakers remained a bit lost without Anthony Davis, struggling to even close the gap. The Suns – despite Chris Paul's injury – have held on the entire series, eventually beating the defending champions in six games.

Devin Booker, Suns successfully eliminate LeBron James from the NBA playoffs

Devin Booker in his first closeout game:



☀️ 47 Pts and 11 Reb

☀️ Never trailed in the game

☀️ Eliminated the defending champs

☀️ Gave LeBron his only first-round series loss



This is his moment. pic.twitter.com/uOSgJ8jPwN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2021

Devin Booker had a phenomenal closeout game, dropping 47 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns secured their 113-100 win. The Suns did not trail the entire game, and LeBron James faced his first Round 1 loss in the NBA. Booker, who has been waiting for this moment, was visibly hyped during the game.

"I've been working my whole life for this moment. ... So it wasn't time to shy away from it."



—Devin Booker on playing in the playoffs for the first time. pic.twitter.com/d8JkBvQo4L — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2021

"I've been working my whole life for this moment," he said after the game. "So it wasn't time to shy away from it". Last season, the Suns missed the playoffs by a few games, even after going 8-0 in the NBA bubble. This season, they acquired Chris Paul – a move which had been doubted earlier.

Booker was 8-for-10 from the three-point range, and made all his free throws (9-of-9).

Suns vs Lakers series Game 6

While Devin Booker stole the show, the Suns had Jae Crowder add 18 points. Chris Paul finished the game with 8 points and 12 assists. The Suns led by as many as 29 early in the game, a difference the Lakers tried their best to eliminate. LeBron James had 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Anthony Davis started the game, only to leave because of groin injury. Without Davis, the Lakers struggled to hold Booker back – who had 22 points in the first half itself. The Lakers had depleted the Suns lead to 10 in the fourth quarter, but fans did not get the clutch performance from the Lakers they were expecting.

Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19.

The Lakers once had a 2-1 lead over the Suns, which fell apart quickly after Davis' injury. While Caldwell-Pope was back, the Lakers were without Alex Caruso for the half of Game 6. The defending champions, who had been aiming for a two-peat, had been plagued with injuries the entire year – something which ultimately affected their playoff performance as well.

NBA Playoffs bracket: Western Conference semifinals

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks

(Image credits: AP, Phoenix Suns Twitter)