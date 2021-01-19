Did Cavaliers Ban Kevin Porter From Training Area For Yelling 'modern-day Slavery' At GM?

With the NBA's 2020-21 season underway, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade (or release) Kevin Porter Jr. Not having played, the 2019 NBA Draft First Round No. 30 pick apparently had an outburst in the Cavaliers locker room, causing the team to take an apparent final call on the 20-year-old. Additionally, Porter allegedly even yelled at the Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, after which he is currently restricted from entering the team facility.

Kevin Porter Jr outburst: What did Kevin Porter Jr say?

As per reports, Porter apparently yelled "modern-day slavery" at Altman. BasketballNews.com's Spencer Davies reported about Porter's anger being the result of his locker being given away to Taurean Prince. Davies reported that the argument escalated, which was a result of Porter's frustration of the team keeping him out.

This season, Porter is yet to play a game. Per reports, Porter was the one who snapped at Altman, who snapped back. However, the argument turned out to be the last straw. Afterwards, sources revealed that the young player is currently not allowed back into the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Do Cavaliers want a Kevin Porter Jr trade?

Now, the Cavaliers are looking to trade Porter for a big man, or maybe even release him if no deal can be finalized. The decision is influenced by the second-year swingman's previous behaviour – his accident and being arrested on weapons possession. His behaviour has been a cause of concern since his time at the University of Southern California.

According to reports, it also brought on his drop in the draft. As his return time is not finalised, trade has become a more likely option. Andre Drummond or JaVale McGee have also been linked to the trade. The Athletic were the first to report about the possible trade or release.

Per Spotrac, he has $1.7 million left on his contract. While talking to reports, coach JB Bickerstaff spoke about Porter, and how the team only wants him to be successful. "I hope nothing but the best for him," Bickerstaff said.

Kevin Porter Jr stats

For the 2019-20 season with the Cavaliers, Porter played 50 games for the team. He averaged 10 points per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range. His last game was in March 2020 against the Boston Celtics, where he scored 1 point in 10 minutes of play.

