Did Kyle Lowry Indirectly Address And Dismiss Trade Rumours On Social Media?

With Kyle Lowry entering free agency soon, NBA trade rumors have been constantly hinting at a possible Kyle Lowry trade. With the NBA trade deadline approaching soon, reports believe the Toronto Raptors might soon sign with another team, one with a better chance at the title. While the rumours have been around for some time, Lowry selling his house in Toronto only increased speculations.

Did Kyle Lowry put a rest to his NBA trade rumors?

"The lies people tell in the media are amazing!! Don't put thing out when they ain't come from me!!" Lowry wrote on Instagram. While there was no mention of any specific article or rumour, it seems to hint towards the countless Kyle Lowry trade rumours. Raptors fans seemed satisfied with Lowry's story and are glad that he will be staying with the team. However, some fans did speak about not believing Lowry, who they think is lying.

Sixers fans be like pic.twitter.com/x807EwhJkK — Immanuel Quickley Stan ðŸº (@QuickleyStan) March 9, 2021

He's just playing hard to get — Matthew (@MattWheel00) March 9, 2021

We are just watch in a week or two — Yesssir (@Yesssir77872282) March 9, 2021

Kyle Lowry house sale

Around a month ago, reports claimed that the Kyle Lowry house in Toronto might be up for sale. The rumours already had fans contemplating about the Kyle Lowry contract, which might soon come to an end. Recently, the Kyle Lowry house was confirmed. As per reports, the Raptors star paid $5.25 for the property in 2017, and sold it for $5.12 million.

Philadelphia is still seeking major moves to increase its championship odds, per @KevinOConnorNBA



"The trade market still needs to take shape in the coming weeks, so realistic targets are unclear. But one name to monitor is Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry." pic.twitter.com/YRoDNkeWa6 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2021

Last month, it was reported that if traded, Lowry would be interested in playing for his home team – the Philadelphia 76ers. As per reports, the Raptors are willing to trade him only if they get something of value in return. If a 76ers trade is done, the Raptors might expect picks, some young talent and veterans with expiring contracts. Additionally, while Lowry is a possible option, the 76ers might have to give up Ben Simmons. Recently, Lowry has also been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kyle Lowry contract

Currently, Lowry is signed to a one-year $30,500,000 contract with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac).

(Image credits: Kyle Lowry Instagram)