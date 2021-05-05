Did Tristan Thompson Cheat On Khloe Kardashian? Sydney Chase Receives Cease-and-desist

This month, Tristan Thomspon and Khloe Kardashian's relationship has been under the public eye. Some time ago, supermodel Sydney Chase took to accuse the NBA player of cheating on Khloe. However, the Boston Celtics star shut down those rumours.

Tristan Thompson Sydney Chase drama: Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian?

Chase took to publically accuse Thompson, stating that she and Thompson have been in an intimate relationship. Thompson, currently together with Khloe Kardashian, did not agree with the heavy accusations. He responded to Chase's claims, going on to threaten her with a lawsuit while sending her a cease and desist letter.

As per a report by TMZ, the letter Thompson sent over to Chase state that her accusations are "malicious defamatory fabrications". The letter added more, referring to the model as a liar, further stating that they will add a defamation lawsuit against her. The claims of them being together were false, adding: "Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts".

Additionally, Chase was accused of making up quotes, without any proof to back them up. "It is obvious that you are a liar," the letter continued. In the end, the letter asked the supermodel to not defame Thompson anymore, not online or the media. They then threatened a lawsuit if she does not stop doing so soon.

The cheating rumours began some time ago when Chase accused the NBA star of cheating while on her podcast. However, the No Jumper podcast ended up removing claims by Chase, apparently editing out when she used the names, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson controversy: What happened between Tristan Thompson Sydney Chase?

While Thompson has firmly refuted the rumours right now, this is not the first time he has been accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Before this, Tristan was involved in another public scandal, where he had been seen sharing an intimate moment with Jordyn Woods. Woods was Kylie Jenner's former best friend. While this happened, Khloe was pregnant with their daughter.

Since then, Thompson has made countless attempts to redeem himself. He has been working to earn Khloe's trust again, which has also been shown in the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Now, after waiting for a long time, Khloe seems to have forgiven Thompson, as the two are reportedly back together. However, the couple has always been on friendly terms, raising their daughter True together. They also spent the 2020 lockdown together, where they were at Khloe's house as a family.

