Who Is Virginia Fuchs? Did The 32-year-old Flyweight Boxer Consume Banned Substances?

In March 2020, Virginia Fuchs tested positive for two banned substances during her out-of-competition test that took place a month prior to that. During the investigation, the USADA learned that the Fuchs' boyfriend was the one who had consumed the substances. The levels of Fuchs' drug violations were found to be consistent with her recent exposure to them via sexual transmission.

Was Virginia Fuchs boyfriend responsible for the doping scandal?

The USADA announced their verdict on the issue on Thursday and the anti-doping body's CEO Travis Tygart rconfirmed it is only because they needed to do so. The US Anti-Doping Association determined that her violation was indirect, transmitted by her boyfriend. Tygart further added that 'while the World Anti-Doping Code requires that this no-fault finding be considered a violation and be publicly announced', the organization thinks such cases, along with meat contamination and medicine prescription contamination cases, need not be considered a violation.

Tygart stated that they are currently advocating for 'changes to the World Anti-Doping Code so that where there is no intent to cheat and no performance benefit, an athlete should not face any violation or unnecessary public attention'. Fuchs thanked USADA for their investigation on Twitter.

I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo. — Ginny Fuchs (@GinnyFuchsUSA) June 11, 2020

Who is Virginia Fuchs?

Virginia Fuchs is a 32-year-old American boxer who has served as a recent captain of the US Olympic team. She intends to qualify as a flyweight for the Tokyo Olympics next year, which will be her third attempt at an Olympic appearance. She was USA's flyweight prior to the Rio Olympics in 2016 but did not qualify for the games.

Who is Virginia Fuchs boyfriend? Did Virginia Fuchs boyfriend know about the doping substances?

In a recent video shared by FOX 26's Mark Berman, Fuchs states that when she first learnt about the violation about the prohibited substances, she was in 'complete shock' and had 'no idea where they had come from' as she never ingested anything. She added that she was glad USADA saw her case as 'very unique' and cleared her, which allowed her to get back to her career immediately. Fuchs also added that she had no idea one could get contaminated via intimate contact.

Who is Virginia Fuchs? The boxer and Virginia Fuchs boyfriend were unaware of the doping consequences

USADA told Houston Olympic boxer @GinnyFuchsUSA,who tested positive for prohibited substance,was determined to have been ingested by her(unprotected sex)without fault or negligence&won’t face ineligibility.USA Boxing told Fuchs the USADA sanction of”No Fault”is the proper outcome pic.twitter.com/ez0gkS7fah — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 11, 2020

(Image source: AP)