DJN Vs MNC Dream11: JDA Dijon Vs AS Monaco Prediction, Top Picks And Team News

JDA Dijon [DJN] will lock horns with AS Monaco [MNC] in the semi-final of the French Basketball League [LNB Pro]. The game will be played at the Kinder arena and is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 3:30 PM local time [Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 PM IST]. Here is a look at DJN vs MNC Dream11 prediction, top picks and the DJN vs MNC Dream11 team.

DJN vs MNC game preview

Dijon finished their splendid season at the top of the table with a 27-7 record. David Holston was the star of the season for Dijon as the veteran averaged 15.1 PPG and looked phenomenal throughout the season. Holston is a former League MVP and has been in the game for a long time. After falling short of winning the title last year, the veteran will be hoping to go one better and help his team clinch the LNB Pro title. Axel Julien has also looked in great offensive flow as the guard scored 26 points in Dijons' last outing against Orleans and he will be hoping to have another big night which will help his team get to the final.

AS Monaco had a bad end to their season, but they still managed to finish 4th on the table with a 24-10 record. Mathias Lessort has been dominant from the start of the season and they will be hoping that the centre has another big scoring night which will help the team get the better of their rivals. Rob Gray, Marcos Knight and Dee Bost have also been great contributors this season and Monaco will need all of them to fire if they want to get to the LNB Pro A Final.

DJN vs MNC rosters

JDA Dijon: David Holston, Chase Simon, Axel Julien, Alexandre Chassang, Hans Vanwijn, Gerald Robinson, Jaron Johnson, Robin Ducote, Jacques Alingue, Abdoulaye Loum, Charles Galliou, Tom Hyenne, Antoine Rojewski.

AS Monaco: Rob Gray, Dee Bost, Marcos Knight, Mathias Lessort, Branden Frazier, Rasid Mahalbasic, Ibrahima Faye Fall, Jaleel O'Brien, Khadeen Carrington, Darrlyn Willis, Damien Inglis, Nikola Rebic, Abdoulaye Ndoye, Wilfried Yeguete, Boukhary Cissoko, Jordan Ratton, Rudy Demahis Ballou, Yohan Choupas, Kevin Keliki, Wesley Saunders.

DJN vs MNC top picks

JDA Dijon: David Holston, Chase Simon, Axel Julien

AS Monaco: Rob Gray, Ibrahima Faye Fall, Dee Bost

DJN vs MNC Dream11 team

Point Guards: David Holston (C), Rob Gray (VC)

Shooting Guards: Axel Julian, Dee Bost

Small Forward: Chase Simon

Power Forwards: Hans Vanwiju, Ibrahima Faye Fall

Centre: Mathias Lessort

DJN vs MNC Dream11 prediction

Dijon come into the game with all the momentum they need. Players like David Holston and Axel Julien have looked offensively great this season and could prove to be the big difference in the game. Considering all of that, we predict a win for Dijon in this semifinal fixture

Note: The above DJN vs MNC prediction and DJN vs MNC Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success

Image Credits: AS Monaco Basket, LNB/Twitter