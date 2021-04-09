DMX Death Rumors: NBA Stars Slammed For Believing Fake News On Twitter

Some days ago, rapper DMX was hospitalized for suffering a heart attack, following which he has been on life support. However, with his reportedly "vegetable" state, several DMX death rumors were shared online. Unfortunately, some NBA stars seemed to have fallen prey to the false DMX rapper health claims. So what happened to DMX and is DMX alive? Here is more of the DMX latest news -

Is DMX alive? NBA stars fall prey to false rumours about DMX rapper health

Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Los Angeles Lakers star Montrezl Harrell were the two NBA players who reacted to the false news about rapper DMX. Several fake reports covered the part that DMX had passed away, following which several fans turned to mourn the loss. Fans later called out NBA stars for their lack of awareness and presence, stating that celebrities should always be more aware of such situations to not create any panic.

Long Live the Dawg X! https://t.co/lsP2aK1w3r — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 9, 2021

Towns posted on Twitter, which he deleted later on. "Long Live the Dawg X!" Harrell wrote in his tweet, quoting a post that is now deleted. Eventually, the rapper's manager, Steve Rifkind, dismissed the DMX death rumors quickly spreading like wildfire. Twitter trended the hashtags "RIP DMX" and "Rest in Power DMX", which led to many people believe the news.

“Please stop posting these rumors, DMX is still alive," the manager said in his IG video, which soon went viral. They confirmed the rapper being on life support, pointing out that the baseless false rumours are not helping anyone.

To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above! ðŸ™ðŸ¾âŒ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 5, 2021

Earlier, LeBron James had tweeted about the rapper, praying for his speedy recovery. "To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above," James wrote on Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers star was among many fans praying for the rapper, adding a praying and a cross emoji. Fans commented on James' tweet, some becoming aware of the update via the NBA icon's comment.

DMX latest news: What happened to DMX?

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital.“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said. He added that while being like his son, DMX is a tremendous person and entertainer and human being.

As per reports, he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in his house. He remains in the ICU. DMX has previously dealt with substance abuse. In 2019, he cancelled some shows and checked himself into rehab. Last year, he was with Snoop Dogg in the Verzuz battle, which has had 500,000 viewers.

