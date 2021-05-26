Dominique Wilkins Girlfriend: Dating History And Marriage Details Of Former Hawks Star

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins became the talk of the town on social media on Monday after it was revealed that he received an apology from a restaurant that turned him away for dress code reasons. The NBA icon called it the 'first step' towards an improvement in society and thanked his fans for supporting him as well. Here's a look at what happened to Dominique Wilkins exactly, the Dominique Wilkins girlfriend and the Dominique Wilkins stats as well -

What happened to Dominique Wilkins? NBA legend accuses Atlanta restaurant of racism

On Monday, NBA great Dominique Wilkins received an apology from La Bilboquet — a French restaurant in Atlanta, vowing to make changes after he was not permitted to enter for allegedly not adhering to its dress code. However, on Saturday, Wilkins appeared to claim that he was turned away from the restaurant due to his race. Wilkins said he was initially told no tables were available, but then was told he wasn't dressed properly to get into the restaurant. Wilkins said he was wearing "designer casual pants and a shirt." Wilkins responded to the apology on Twitter, calling it a "first step" but it's unclear whether he plans to return to the restaurant following the ordeal.

LE BILBOQUET ISSUES FORMAL APOLOGY TO DOMINIQUE WILKINS pic.twitter.com/Qtk1HDaTzz — Le Bilboquet (@LeBilboquetAtl) May 24, 2021

Dominique Wilkins girlfriend and relationships: Who is Dominique Wilkins wife currently?

Dominique Wilkins has been married thrice in his life. He first tied the knot with his girlfriend Nicole Berry in 1992. They went through a divorce after 11 years of their marriage in 2003. In 2006, he exchanged wedding vows with Robin Campbell Wilkins. However, the couple could not carry their relationship well and ended up divorcing.

Following plenty of ups and downs in his love life, Wilkins finally found his love of life in the form of Sunny Wilkins. After dating for some years, the couple remain still happily in a marital state. Wilkins has five children, four (Alysandra, Aiysha, Chloe and Danielle) with Nicole and one (Jacob) with Robin.

Dominique Wilkins stats and career honours

Wilkins spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks but also played for Los Angeles Clippers (1994), Boston Celtics (1994-1995), Panathinaikos (1995-96), San Antonio Spurs (1996-1997), Fortitudo Bologna (1997-1998), and Orlando Magic (1999).

Throughout his NBA career, Wilkins played in 1,074 games, racking up 26,668 points, 7,167 rebounds and 2,677 assists. He was the NBA scoring champion in 1986 as well. He won the EuroLeague in 1996, although the Dominique Wilkins rings count in the NBA remains zero.

