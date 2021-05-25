Donovan Mitchell "Angry" With Utah Jazz Over Game 1 Snub Vs Grizzlies

In what came as a surprise to many fans and experts, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz in a 112-109 Game 1 clash. The Jazz, who were leading the NBA points table, played without Donovan Mitchell. The upcoming Game 2 is scheduled on Wednesday (Thursday IST), where the Jazz will look to even out the series.

Donovan Mitchell upset over Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Game 1 results?

Donovan Mitchell was reportedly ‘furious’ at Jazz decision to sit him (sprained ankle) for Game 1, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/GnFBfglXu3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

According to recent reports, Mitchell was apparently upset over not being able to play Game 1. He was apparently "incensed" with their doctors, who did not clear him. His ankle sprain has him sidelined since April 16, and the 24-year-old has been in disagreement with the team regarding his injury and recovery.

While reports pointed towards him playing Game 1, he ended up sitting out. He was not listed on the injury list, but the call was taken after a shootaround. "I try to stay out of all of this, because it's just going to give me a headache," Rudy Gobert said about the situation. "Hopefully, he's good for next game. That's all I'm worried about".

Donovan Mitchell injury update

As per recent reports, Mitchell will be playing the upcoming game. "Obviously, it’s no secret what happened,” Mitchell said. “I think for me, my team, I was definitely frustrated and upset that I wasn’t able to play. I’m a competitor. I felt I was ready to go".

Mitchell added that while he was ready to go and play, the decision of him not playing was taken. However, Mitchell knows that they have to move forward now. "We lost Game 1. So, I understand it’s your job as media and you’ll ask me questions. But I wanted it to be known that we’re moving forward as a group, as a unit".

NBA Playoffs Western Conference: Grizzlies vs Jazz schedule

Game 2 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 27, 7:30 AM IST) – TNT

Game 3 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Saturday, May 29, 9:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 30, 7:00 AM IST) – ESPN

Game 4 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Monday, May 31, 9:30 PM EST (Tuesday, June 1, 7:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 5 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Wednesday, June 2, TBD (Thursday, June 3 IST)*

Game 6 – Jazz at Grizzlies – Friday, June 4, TBD (Saturday, June 5 IST)*

Game 7 – Grizzlies at Jazz – Sunday, June 6, TBD (Monday, June 7 IST)*

Note: * marked games will be scheduled if necessary.

Grizzlies vs Jazz prediction

The Utah Jazz will beat Memphis Grizzlies to level the series 1-1

(Image credits: Donovan Mitchell Instagram, AP)