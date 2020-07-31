Donovan Mitchell Brings Bulletproof Vest Laden With Victims' Names To Pelicans Game

New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz opened the NBA restart in Orlando, locking hands and kneeling during the national anthem to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The Utah Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 in the official restart of the regular season. After the game, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell showed off a bulletproof vest, which had names of victims of police brutality written on it.

Also read | Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ready to fix relationship and focus on NBA return

Donovan Mitchell bulletproof vest had names of police brutality written on them

Sick and tired of being sick and tired!!! https://t.co/cYrW0YzeCB — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 31, 2020

Also read | Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell among players against NBA return: Report

A statement - Donovan Mitchell has a bullet proof vest.

The vest features the name of numerous people killed because of police brutality.

He adds the quote “Am I next?” pic.twitter.com/wUp1QYYNQk — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 31, 2020

Donovan Mitchell has been among the NBA players who have continued to talk about systemic racism and police brutality while staying at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. He spoke to The Athletic's Jow Vardon on Wednesday (Thursday IST), where he expressed his desire to remain vocal. Mitchell said he wants to continue speaking about Breonna Taylor's death, voter suppression and police brutality from the frontlines. "Whatever the world needs to hear because I think that's really where my heart is, I think a lot of my teammates' hearts are, and these guys in the league and the league itself, that's where their hearts are at," Mitchell explained.

Also read | Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert hit back at Jazz fan threatening NBA boycott over BLM issue: Donovan Mitchell racism

While talking to Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks, Mitchell pointed out a player's jersey which had 'am I next' written on it. Mitchell believes that the amount of money or fame they have gained does not matter because that is who they are as African-American men. With his bulletproof vest, the 23-year-old Jazz guard wanted everyone to know that black people living in America are tired of being scared only because of their skin colour. Mitchell continued by saying it does not matter what one's job or name is, everyone is just "sick and tired of being afraid.” Mitchell was among the players who had 'Say Her Name' written on his jersey, dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who was murdered by policemen in Louisville on March 13.

Donovan Mitchell racism protest: Jazz and Pelicans kneel before the game begins

First, all Pelicans and Jazz players and coaches locked arms while the NBA played a PSA about systemic racism pic.twitter.com/hUXv92ThrJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 30, 2020

Also read | NBA scores: Lakers edge past Clippers in 103-101 clutch victory to bag 1st NBA bubble win, Jazz vs Pelicans score

NBA live scores: Jazz vs Pelicans score

Mitchell returned to the court with a 20-point performance coupled with 5 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz to their 106-104 win with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Mike Conley also posted 20 points. The Jazz made a comeback despite the New Orleans Pelicans leading for most of the game. Utah Jazz will face Oklahoma City Thunder next on August 1 (August 2 IST).

(Image source: Donovan Mitchell official Instagram – @spidadmitchell)