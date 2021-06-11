Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Jazz Star Goes Down After Collision During Game 2 Win

The Utah Jazz has looked every bit of the No. 1 seed they have been during the NBA Playoffs 2021. The team has secured a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers and will be looking to extend it during the semifinal series Game 3. However, Donovan Mitchell had a bit of an injury scare during the game, which has worried fans who saw him limp on the court.

Donovan Mitchell injury update

Here's Paul George sweeping the leg pic.twitter.com/1jYEgH3XYF — Kris (@5kl) June 11, 2021

While the Jazz now have a 117-111 Game 2 win, they had a proper scare as Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George in the last minute. Though no one expected the contact to be this bad, most fans believed it was avoidable, and George could have moved away. Though the Jazz are a dominant defensive team, Mitchell's scoring and playmaking are a part of their core.

During the regular season, Mitchell was sidelined for some time. The team's performance took a hit, making it clear that they are not winning a title without Mitchell. He was out for the Jazz's Round 1 Game 1 against Memphis Grizzlies, the only game they have lost during their postseason run.

However, Mitchell's fall might not be a cause for concern at all. While he looked affected after the collision, he was fine later on. That being said, he will also be available for the Game 3 clash at the Staples Center this weekend. The team is already without Mike Conley Jr vs the Clippers.

Fans on the recent Donovan Mitchell news

Paul George heading out of the arena after Donovan Mitchell's injury scare pic.twitter.com/J6nTZ8vP9H — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 11, 2021

“And Donovan Mitchell is infuriated with something…” No shit dude, Paul George just tripped him away from the ball to re-aggravate a pre-existing injury in the second round of the playoffs. — Born Ready 2 Pod (@BornReady2Pod) June 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most dramatic bordering divas in the league



Massive chance he will be fine, obviously don’t want to see injuries but this the same guy who came it publicly being furious for being rested one game https://t.co/RJUChGqJa9 — WariorFanKD35 🐐 (@MfSuggs) June 11, 2021

NBA scores: Clippers vs Jazz Game 2

Mitchell had 37 points on Thursday (Friday IST), leading the Clippers to their 117-111 loss. The Jazz forced nine back-to-back misses for the Clippers, not letting the team gain momentum. "I'm fine now. I walked in here and if you want me to sprint for you, I can. I'm good," Mitchell said after the fall, assuring everyone that he is fine.

The 24-year-old has also become the first Jazz player since Karl Malone (1988) to have at least 35 points in consecutive playoff games. "I don't feel like I have to go out there and do everything. I think that's a credit to the guys we have on this team because they can go out there make plays. Everybody's elevated their game," Mitchell added.

Jordan Clarkson dropped 24 points, while Joe Ingles scored 19 points. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and career-high 20 rebounds. Reggie Jackson had team-high 29 points for the Clippers, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had 27 and 21 points respectively.

"You can't dig yourself a hole like that against a good team. Then you got to expend all your energy trying to get back in the game and you don't have enough to finish," Clippers coach Tyronne Lue said after the loss.

(Image credits: AP)