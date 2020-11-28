Donovan Mitchell's UNO Doubt While Playing With Family Turns Into Heated Twitter Debate

Donovan Mitchell, enjoying a card game with his family, chose to resort to Twitter for resolving some UNO rules conflict. Known to spark debates over the rules, Mitchell's poll on Twitter did the same. UNO, however, responded to Mitchell, caused fans to discuss the matter more, as some sided with the Utah Jazz star.

Donovan Mitchell Twitter poll on UNO Cards give rise to various other debates

Do you have to say uno out when you play your last card in @realUNOgame ??? Heated debate rn wit the fam 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 24, 2020

While calling "UNO Out" when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required.



🗣 UNO has spoken. — UNO (@realUNOgame) November 24, 2020

I know it’s your game and all but this is the incorrect answer 😂😂😂 @realUNOgame https://t.co/OktasS5t50 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 25, 2020

"Do you have to say uno out when you play your last card?," Mitchell wrote, before tagging the game and letting fans know he is in a heated debate with his family about the matter. "While calling "UNO Out" when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required," UNO replied.

The debate, however, did not end there. Mitchell called them out in another tweet, accepting that while it is their game, their answer is incorrect. With that, Mitchell ended up starting a debate, where followers ended up telling UNO to stop lying. "Y’all really don’t know how to play your own game and it’s sad," one fan wrote, refusing to accept their answer.

Fans weigh in on the UNO debate sparked by Donovan Mitchell's poll

I'm using Uno's rule when I forget to say it and house rules when someone else forgets pic.twitter.com/GCEXGi9cS7 — Megan.D (@megan_dion_) November 25, 2020

I just wanna know who is saying "Uno Out", I have literally only ever heard people say "Uno", tf https://t.co/u2NWV7TVi8 pic.twitter.com/1POjyZb0Vv — Madalyn ▽ ◟̽◞̽ (@stalefrogbread) November 25, 2020

Love UNO but I have never heard of a “UNO Out” rule. You just yell UNO when you put down your second to last card. Right? Like that’s a rule? Because I am feeling like I don’t know UNO right now. https://t.co/9pEYh94Ogg — Kari (@ItsKariBeari) November 25, 2020

UNO is the only card game that doesn’t know it’s own rules https://t.co/8GOg3KfKvQ — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) November 25, 2020

Someone needs to take the game from them 😂😂😂 They’ve been wrong too many times — Madison Kerley (@madisondion) November 25, 2020

Mitchell, 24, recently agreed to a five-year rookie contract extension with the Jazz worth $195 million. The guard averaged 24 points per game this season, helping the Utah Jazz reach the playoffs. The 2020-21 NBA season will begin from December 22.

