Donte DiVincenzo Injury Update: Is The Bucks Star Out Of NBA Playoffs 2021?

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to play the remaining 2021 playoffs without Donte DiVincenzo on the lineup. The team has obtained a 3-0 lead over the Miami Heat, and will need one another victory to make it to the conference semi-finals. However, as the playoffs continues, the series are bound to get more difficult, and all teams will need their full strength. Here is more on the Donte DiVincenzo injury update, the Eastern Conference semi-finals picture and the Heat vs Bucks prediction.

Donte DiVincenzo injury update: Bucks star out for remainder of the season

The Bucks 113-84 victory over the Heat came with a bad news for the team and their fans. Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo will reportedly miss the entire playoffs because of his current left foot tendon injury. The injury occurred during Game 3, where DiVincenzo made his way past Goran Dragic.

DiVincenzo limped off the floor after that, clearly in pain while making the shot. He did not return during the game. While the Bucks have been playing better, an injury to one of their starters could really hamper the team's chances later on. Including DiVincenzo, the team has been thriving with their starters, making the Milwaukee Bucks injury report damning.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo has suffered a serious tendon injury in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

However, the Bucks have PJ Tucker, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes, who have been doing well off the bench. If they are to face the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming series, the Bucks need to make their best plays. Over the last two games, Forbes has shot 56% from the three-point area.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Day to day

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out, avulsion fracture

Miami Heat injury report

Victor Oladipo – Out

Heat vs Bucks prediction

The Bucks beat the Miami Heat in a 4-0 sweep.

Eastern Conference semi-finals picture

As per the current results, the Bucks and Nets might be heading straight to the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Nets have recently lost Game 3, 119-125 to the Celtics, but have a good chance to make it to the semi-finals. With Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on their roster, the Nets have been title contenders for the entire season. The Bucks, on their end, are seeing this season as another chance to at least make the finals.

NBA Playoffs 2021 bracket

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

(Image credits: AP)