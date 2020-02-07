Drake, Quavo, Justin Bieber Light Up Basketball Court In New York: WATCH

The NBA All-Star 2020 schedule details the festivities for the fast-approaching All-Star weekend. While the main event, the All-Star Game itself will take place on Sunday, February 16, (Monday morning IST), there will also be an All-Star Celebrity Game next weekend. Preparations are, therefore, underway for the All-Star Celebrity Game as the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber and QUavo were pictured practising in New York earlier this week.

While Drake and Justin Bieber will not feature in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Quavo is one of the many star names on the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster. Earlier this week, rapper Quavo was pictured practising at a basketball court in New York as the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game approaches. Interestingly, Quavo was the Celebrity All-Star MVP the season before last. In that game, Quavo scored a game-high 19 points. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals in that game. Before the All-Star Celebrity Game that year, Quavo accompanied Drake on the 43-date Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at the end of 2018. During that tour, Quavo and Drake reportedly played basketball to stay in shape for the tour.

Drake, on the other hand, has been a known admirer of the sport. Drake was also elected as the brand ambassador for the Toronto Raptors back in 2013. The Canadian rapper was at hand to witness the Toronto Raptors secure the NBA Championship last year. Drake was also credited with the phenomenal success of the Raptor's We The North publicity campaign.

