Drake Videocalls Kyle Lowry After His Possible Last Game With The Toronto Raptors

With the second half of the season well underway, the NBA trade deadline on March 26 is fast approaching. Reports hint at several possible deals, most of them involving Kyle Lowry. While he might be linked to various teams, Lowry and the Raptors faced the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (Thursday IST), which could have been Lowry's last game with the team.

Drake and Kyle Lowry video call after Raptors win over Nuggets

“Guys, we have a special guest here,” said Lowry while talking to the reporters, turning his phone and showing Drake on FaceTime. Drake can be heard faintly, telling everyone that he is there as Lowry's translator. “No you’re not. No… I’ll hit you when I’m done, bro,” Lowry replied, ending his call with Drake, who became the Raptors' global ambassador a year after Lowry joined the team in 2012.

Lowry spoke about not knowing what's ahead, admitting that the situation was weird. Drake, who was on the call with Lowry, has been with the team for years, growing close to the players. He has been among the team's biggest cheerleaders, even being there for the 2019 championship.

Raptors trade rumors: Is a Kyle Lowry trade really on the cards?

Irrespective of the team's decision to trade Lowry, the NBA veteran will also be one of the greatest players the Raptors had. This entire season, Lowry has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. The defending champions are the latest in the race to acquire Lowry, hoping to have a ball-handler on the court with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. However, the Raptors are reportedly unwilling to part with Lowry before the deadline.

However, reports have stated the Raptors are talking with Lowry and his agent to figure out where he might want to play. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia are other teams linked to the 2019 NBA Champion. As per reports, Lowry might want to go play for his home team, who are currently leading the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Lowry contract with the Raptors

Currently, the Kyle Lowry contract is a one-year, $30,500,000 one with the Toronto Raptors (via Spotrac). In 2014, he signed a four-year deal with the Raptors worth $48 million. In 2017, Lowry returned to the Raptors with a three-year, $100 million deal.

