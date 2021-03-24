Draymond Green Calls Himself 'Best Defender Ever To Play In NBA', Receives Mixed Reactions

Draymond Green has played with the Golden State Warriors for his entire nine-year NBA career. Playing with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, Green has helped the team win three NBA championships. While Green is known as one of the league's best defenders, the 31-year-old has labelled himself as the greatest defender in NBA history. This has actually made fans wonder since there is no obvious answer - 'Is Draymond Green best defender in NBA history?'

Draymond Green calls himself the best defender in NBA history

During a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Green referred to himself as the best defender. Not in today's game, but in history. "I think I'm the best defender to ever play this game," Green said. "One-hundred percent, that's my opinion".

He went on to speak about the game, and how he views it a lot different than others. " I think I just see it from a different perspective. I think when you look at the things that make a great defender: reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you've got to rebound". He added that he thinks he rebounds well, agreeing that he is well versed in "every facet", adding that he will put himself up against anyone.

Is Draymond Green best defender in NBA? Fans react

Draymond Green career

While his statement has received mixed reactions, Green is certainly one of the best defenders the league has seen. For the Warriors to become the dynasty they are, Green's defence was crucial. One of the Draymond Green career highlights was that je won the 2016-2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, and has stepped up when needed during the postseason. Without Green, the Dubs might have had no titles.

The all-time argument can be made, especially considering how every era sees a different style of play. Would Green have been able to defend Michael Jordan and Bill Russell? The NBA has seen defenders like Dennis Rodman, considered the best rebounder to ever play in the NBA.

However, Green, who peaked after the 2014 season, has proven his worth to the league. While Green's consistency might have reduced (especially with injuries), he remains one of the best.

