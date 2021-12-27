Draymond Green Enters COVID-19 Protocols; NBA Begins Expanded Testing

Golden State Warriors has had a great season until now with the team posting league's best record at 27-6. Not only has the offence been on fire in the current season but the defence has also contributed to the team's success. Draymond Green has also had a good season until now however will miss some of the upcoming NBA games for Golden State Warriors after entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Draymond Green has averaged 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks so far in the current campaign. As per the report by The Athletic, Draymond Green entered COVID-19 protocols a day after scoring eight points and adding eight rebounds and 10 assists in the Warriors’ 116-107 victory over the Suns in Phoenix. Draymond Green will be the fifth Golden State Warriors player to enter COVID-19 protocol, after Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody. Earlier On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta Hawks John Collins entered the league’s Covid protocols making him the 9th player from the team to do so.

According to NBA rules, a player who tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms or until a player tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart. Draymond Green's time length could be reduced if he tests negative for COVID-19 twice in a 24-hour window.

NBA begins expanded testing

With the numbers of players affected by COVID-19 increasing, the NBA decided to go ahead with the expanded testing which was agreed earlier this month for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.

As per AP reports the number of players who entered the COVID-19 protocols went up to 116 with a chance of Numbers getting fluctuating as players test in and out, and being on the protocols list does not always mean someone has tested positive. Talks between the NBA and the NBPA have been going on for several days about a potential shortening of the return-to-play protocols, though nothing has been finalized.

