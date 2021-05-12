Draymond Green Gives Interesting Take On Warriors Team Ahead Of Play-in Tournament

After an inconsistent season, the Golden State Warriors are readying themselves for a play-in tournament. The new NBA play-in tournament schedule as introduced by the league this season, giving more teams a chance to qualify for the playoffs. While everyone has an opinion on the Warriors' chances this season, Draymond Green shared his own views about the team and the Warriors play-in tournament opponents as well.

Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors play-in tournament

As per Draymond Green, he is happy with the Warriors being the ones hunting again. "For a second there we were the hunters, then we turned into the hunted for five, six years, whatever it was. And now we're hunting again," Green said after the Warriors 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). He added that it is a "fun position", and loves hunting, reminding us that he has experience in both.

The Warriors have won 13 out of their 18 games, Green scoring six triple-doubles this season. "Earlier in the season, we were so Steph heavy," Green added, shedding some light on how the team has progressed. "Everything had to be Steph, and if Steph couldn't get it going, we were kind of done".

Draymond Green has 30 career triple-doubles.



29 of those have come in wins.



29-1 is the best record by any player with at least 10 triple-doubles in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NzNomaBkEe — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2021

Golden State Warriors play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

Who can be Warriors play-in tournament opponents?

As per the current standings, the Warriors will have to take on the LA Lakers during the play-in tournament. However, with a few games left in the regular season, the team could face the Portland Trail Blazers or Dallas Mavericks as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. If they lose their first play-in game, the Warriors will have another chance to play for their playoff spot. They will complete the winner of the game between the No. 10 and No. 9 seed.

The Warriors are themselves one game above the No. 9 seeded Memphis Grizzlies. While the Warriors are in red-hot form, there is a small chance of slipping down in the ranks.

What is the NBA play-in tournament schedule

The second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

Steph Curry stats

Most career games with 11+ threes:



12 — Steph Curry

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4 — (Steph Curry just this season)

3

2 — Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/f7AgIfT1bG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2021

At 33, Steph Curry might be playing some of the best basketball he ever has. The Warriors icon is averaging a career-high score, leading the league with a 31.9-point average. Breaking multiple records as well, Curry is in line for his third NBA MVP award.

(Image credits: Draymond Green Instagram)