SAC Vs OKC Dream11 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Game Details

Sacramento Kings will go head to head against Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA 2019 game on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 am (Thursday, December 12, IST). Sacramento Kings are placed at the 9th position with a win-loss record of 10-13. On the other hand, Oklahoma City Thunder are placed at the 7th position with a win-loss record of 11-12. The Kings and the Thunder are both riding on a winning momentum and will be looking for another win.
Led by Buddy Hield's 26 points and a deeeeep buzzer beater from Nemanja Bjelica, the Sacramento Kings got their first win in Houston since New Year's Eve of 2013. #SacramentoProudhttps://t.co/yDlczIcuaZ pic.twitter.com/pQ8k7rCcwD— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 10, 2019
In their previous clashes, Sacramento Kings edged past Houston Rockets 118-119. Shooting Guard Buddy Hield scored 26 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 104-90 win against Utah Jazz in their last encounter. Dennis Schröder scored 27 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
All the reactions. All the buckets.@Lexus #ExperienceAmazing (h/t @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/h62ynw9lk4— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 11, 2019
Point guard: Chris Paul (Vice-Captain), Dennis Schroder
Shooting guard: Buddy Hield (Captain), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Small-forward: Harrison Barnes, Trevor Ariza
Power forward: Darius Bazley
Centre: Steven Adams
Sacramento Kings start as favourites to win the game.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
