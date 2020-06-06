DRG VS GYK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Dragon Oil will square off against Gurlushykchi in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season game. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 5:30 pm IST. The DRG VS GYK game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction, DRG VS GYK Dream11 team and DRG VS GYK Dream11 top picks.
Gurlushykchi have so far won 11 games and lost 5 games in the league and occupy 4th place on the points table. They won their last game against the Gyrat, 80-70. Muhammet Begenjov will be the man to watch out for in the Gurlushykchi side as he is averaging a double-double this season.
On the other hand, Dragon Oil have won 8 games and lost 6 games till now and are placed 5th on the points table. They lost their last game against Talyp Sport by a 70-86 margin. Alexander Pashkov and Nury Agajanov will be the players to watch out for in the Dragon Oil side.
Point Guard: Alexander Pashkov
Shooting Guard: Sapasi Zairov
Shooting Forward: Ahmed Shamuradov
Power Forward: Begench Akmammedov
Center: Muhammet Begenjov
Point Guard: Eziz Mavyev
Shooting Guard: Spaarmammet Satlykov
Shooting Forward: Nury Agajanov
Power Forward: Denis Zazul
Center: Pavel Averyanov
Eziz Mavyev
Muhammet Begenjov
Alexander Pashkov
Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov
Aleksandr Pashkov, Begench Akmammedov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapaly Zayrov, Muhammet Begenjov, Berdy Atahanov, Mekna Nuryev, Mikhail Kazhushny, Roman Seleznev, Vladimir Plimenov, Vadim Vorobiev
As per our DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction, Dragon Oil are favourites to win the game.