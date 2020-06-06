DRG VS GYK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Dragon Oil will square off against Gurlushykchi in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season game. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 5:30 pm IST. The DRG VS GYK game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction, DRG VS GYK Dream11 team and DRG VS GYK Dream11 top picks.

DRG VS GYK Dream11prediction: DRG VS GYK Dream11 preview

Gurlushykchi have so far won 11 games and lost 5 games in the league and occupy 4th place on the points table. They won their last game against the Gyrat, 80-70. Muhammet Begenjov will be the man to watch out for in the Gurlushykchi side as he is averaging a double-double this season.

On the other hand, Dragon Oil have won 8 games and lost 6 games till now and are placed 5th on the points table. They lost their last game against Talyp Sport by a 70-86 margin. Alexander Pashkov and Nury Agajanov will be the players to watch out for in the Dragon Oil side.

DRG VS GYK Dream11 team: DRG VS GYK starting line-up

DRG VS GYK Dream11 team: DRG VS GYK starting line-up: Gurlushykchi

Point Guard: Alexander Pashkov

Shooting Guard: Sapasi Zairov

Shooting Forward: Ahmed Shamuradov

Power Forward: Begench Akmammedov

Center: Muhammet Begenjov

DRG VS GYK Dream11 team: DRG VS GYK starting line-up: Dragon Oil

Point Guard: Eziz Mavyev

Shooting Guard: Spaarmammet Satlykov

Shooting Forward: Nury Agajanov

Power Forward: Denis Zazul

Center: Pavel Averyanov

DRG VS GYK Dream11 top picks

Eziz Mavyev

Muhammet Begenjov

Alexander Pashkov

DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction: DRG VS GYK Dream11 team, full squads

DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction: DRG VS GYK Dream11 team squad – Dragon Oil

Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction: DRG VS GYK Dream11 team squad - Gurlushykchi

Aleksandr Pashkov, Begench Akmammedov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapaly Zayrov, Muhammet Begenjov, Berdy Atahanov, Mekna Nuryev, Mikhail Kazhushny, Roman Seleznev, Vladimir Plimenov, Vadim Vorobiev

DRG VS GYK Dream11 team

DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction

As per our DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction, Dragon Oil are favourites to win the game.

Note: The DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction and DRG VS GYK Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.