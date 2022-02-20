Dunk Contest 2022: Obi Toppin Wins Title With Insane Slam Dunk Through The Legs; Watch

Basketball fans around the globe are currently enjoying the 2022 edition of the NBA All-Star weekend, with the headliner NBA All-Star Game, scheduled to be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday night, local time. Meanwhile, New York Knicks player Obi Tropin is currently making headlines for winning the slam dunk contest after earning a 47 on his final attempt at the dunk. Tropin dropped a 47 when needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket as Juan Toscano-Anderson missed on his previous try.

Tropin outshined the other dunkers in significant fashion as everyone else had a tough night. The All-Star Sunday closed with disappointment as the Hall of Famers in the judging panel looked expressionless. Meanwhile, Tropin beat Gold State Warriors’ Toscano-Anderson in the final round to clinch the event, having finished second as a rookie.

Watch Obi Tropin’s insane slam dunk:

Obi Toppin goes through the legs and taps the backboard with the ball to WIN #ATTSlamDunk! 🏆#NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/nsf39DHLEk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

A look at Obi Tropin's NBA stats

Tropin is currently 23-years-old and joined the Knicks as the 8th overall pick in round 1 of the NBA 2020 Draft. The power-forward is currently playing the second season in the NBA and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists in 54 games in the 2021-22 season. At the same time, he has a career average of 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.7.

Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest during on NBA All-Star Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star player Karl-Anthony Towns emerged as a surprise winner in the three-point contest after a phenomenal display of long-range shooting skills. Towns scored 29 points in the final round and beat Los Angeles Slippers’ Luke Kennard and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young in the final round. As per AP, speaking after winning the title, Towns said he need the trophy to prove that he is the best-shooting player in the game.

Image: AP