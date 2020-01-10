Dwight Howard Claims That He Has A Total Of 25 Pet Snakes Back Home

Dwight Howard has enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection at the Lakers in his second spell with the LA-based franchise. The 34-year old veteran has been an important squad player. He has done what's asked of him whenever he was introduced off the bench. Post the recent win against the NY Knicks, Dwight Howard revealed that he owned a total of 25 pet snakes in his LA mansion.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Dwight Howard is set to make a return to the NBA 2020 Slam Dunk contest

Superman Returns.



34-year-old Dwight Howard will participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, @ShamsCharania reports.



Howard participated in the events from 2007 to 2009.



More on the contest: https://t.co/18PCdBa9Zs pic.twitter.com/1Zpc2JDFVf — SLAM Newswire (@SLAMnewswire) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Paul George dismisses Montrezl Harrell's claim of power struggle within Clippers squad

Dwight Howard claims he owns 25 pet snakes!

"I have She-Hulk, like the girl version of Hulk. I have George, Curious George. I have Godzilla. I have Cleopatra. I have Mickey and Minnie. ...A lot of them don't have names." Dwight Howard on his 25 pet snakes. #Lakers — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo to play together? Warriors star gives

Dwight Howard, who joined Lakers from the Washington Wizards at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, has been enjoying a return to form with the Lakers this season. The former Orlando Magic player is known to be a snake lover. Post the win against the Knicks, Howard spoke in detail about the 25 pet snakes he takes care of at his home in LA. Dwight gave some insight on his pets. He revealed some of the names for his snakes like She-Hulk, Godzilla, Mickey and Minnie.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture

Dwight Howard is all set to be handed a formal contract to play for the Lakers

Dwight Howard signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers looking for a fresh start.



- Back in LA after being traded & waived by multiple teams

- Thriving in bench role on top team in West

- Dunk contest in year 16



Deal is guaranteed today as he turns his career around 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M2zjQHpy2W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue