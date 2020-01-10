The Debate
Dwight Howard Claims That He Has A Total Of 25 Pet Snakes Back Home

Basketball News

Lakers star Dwight Howard reveals he has a total of 25 pet snakes at his home in Los Angeles. The NBA veteran also reportedly owns 50+ guns. Weird combination?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection at the Lakers in his second spell with the LA-based franchise. The 34-year old veteran has been an important squad player. He has done what's asked of him whenever he was introduced off the bench. Post the recent win against the NY Knicks, Dwight Howard revealed that he owned a total of 25 pet snakes in his LA mansion.

Dwight Howard is set to make a return to the NBA 2020 Slam Dunk contest

Dwight Howard claims he owns 25 pet snakes!

Dwight Howard, who joined Lakers from the Washington Wizards at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, has been enjoying a return to form with the Lakers this season. The former Orlando Magic player is known to be a snake lover. Post the win against the Knicks, Howard spoke in detail about the 25 pet snakes he takes care of at his home in LA. Dwight gave some insight on his pets. He revealed some of the names for his snakes like She-Hulk, Godzilla, Mickey and Minnie.

Dwight Howard is all set to be handed a formal contract to play for the Lakers

Published:
COMMENT
