Dwyane Wade Reveals Fearing For Gabrielle Union's Life After Litany Of Pregnancy Issues

It hasn't quite been smooth sailing for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union over the years. However, in the recent Dwyane Wade documentary titled "D. Wade: Life Unexpected", the Miami Heat legend opened up on everything from the NBA world to his personal life. In the documentary, Dwyane Wade also made a startling revelation about his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade documentary: Miami Heat legend makes grim revelation about Gabrielle Union and pregnancy troubles

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union tied the knot in 2014 after the Dwyane Wade divorce involving his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches. However, there were a number of difficulties for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union in their relationship early on, according to the documentary. Wade and his wife, who made a number of attempts to conceive a child, couldn't do so with success. After a number of miscarriages, the doctors informed the couple that they could try again. The attempt, however, could have costed Gabrielle Union her life.

Our @DwyaneWade #L3GACY Celebration presented by @Gatorade Zero continues today with a special screening of ESPN Films D. Wade Life Unexpected Documentary for #HEATNation inside @AAarena.



The world premiere is tonight at 9pm on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/SizJwFN5Lr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 23, 2020

Dwyane Wade and his wife then turned to surrogacy. Their daughter Kaavia was born in 2018 as a result. The documentary also revealed that the Miami Heat legend had a child with Aja Metoyer after the Dwyane Wade divorce. At the time, Wade and Union were on a break, which they reportedly took due to the increasing burden of their careers. “I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else,” Dwyane Wade said in the documentary. “Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it. Not that it was easy, and that was another moment that showed me life could be different.”

