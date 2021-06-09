Dwyane Wade Utah Jazz Bromance Feat Donovan Mitchell Leaves Fans Wanting More

The Utah Jazz are in the NBA Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team entered the playoffs as the top seed in the West (and overall), led by Donovan Mitchell. Now, the team even has Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as their new owner – advising players and supporting the team.

Fans love courtside Donovan Mitchell Dwyane Wade Utah Jazz interaction

Dwyane Wade giving Donovan Mitchell advice during Jazz-Clippers 👀pic.twitter.com/FIziXUeqmU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2021

While Wade is also a part of the ownership group, his numerous years in the NBA might also help young players. While it was impossible to tell what was said, Mitchell definitely agreed with an “I gotchu” later on. Fans loved the entire interaction, excited about what Wade has to offer. Jazz won Game 1 with a 112-109 score.

Whatever he said to this man……..🤯 — ☠️MarquesT1978 (@MarquesT1978) June 9, 2021

Dwyane Wade is mentoring Donovan Mitchell in Jazz apparel, my entire today and tomorrow is ruined https://t.co/RJB0SSJKZG — 💧Skiii Walker💧 (@JamaicanKing8) June 9, 2021

Who owns Utah Jazz?

In April, Wade became an owner of an NBA team. The 13-time NBA All-Star is a part of Ryan Smith and his wife Ashley as part of the ownership. “Dwyane is not only a basketball legend, he is also a great leader, businessman, and human being,” Smith said in a statement, having known Wade for years.

"Partnering with Ryan and the Utah Jazz is the perfect fit as we share the same vision and values," Wade has said. "Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world. We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life".

Dwyane Wade net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwyane Wade's worth amounts to $170 million. Most of the Heat legend's wealth is a result of his lucrative NBA contracts, which reportedly amounted to $198 million. This does not include his numerous endorsements, along with his 10-year, $60 million deal with Li-Ning.

Wade now has a lifetime deal with Li-Ning, which also includes an equity stake in the company. Previously, Wade was signed with brands like Nike's Jordan and Converse. He also owns a $20 million house in Hidden Hills, California, along with a $6 million property in Sherman Oaks. His stake in the Utah Jazz only adds to his net worth.

Clippers vs Jazz series schedule

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers – Thursday, June 10, 10:00 PM (Friday, June 11, 7:30 AM IST) – ESPN

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz – Saturday, June 12, 8:30 PM (Sunday, June 13, 6:00 AM IST) – ABC

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz – Monday, June 14, 10:00 PM (Tuesday, June 15, 7:30 AM IST) – TNT

