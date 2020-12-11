Eight NBA Players Test Positive For COVID-19 As League Readies For 2020-21 Season

As the league prepares for a new season, players are regularly testing for COVID-19. While there were 48 positive results initially, eight more players have joined the list. As the league will start their season outside of a bubble with on-road games, the NBA have to introduce stricter protocols, hoping few players will test positive and sit out games during the season.

Eight players test positive for COVID-19 before the preseason starts

8 new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 541 tested in latest round since Dec. 2, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2020

In a joint statement released by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) about their COVID-19 tests, which resulted in eight more positive players. Last week, however, the number was up to 48. Though it is a massive decline, a key player sitting out due to COVID-19 can be a problem for the team as well as the league.

"Of the 541 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 2, 8 new players have returned positive tests," the statement reads. The previous results were of tests conducted from November 24 to December 1, and the latest ones were conducted on December 8. As per the league's rules, anyone with a positive result will need to be isolated till they are cleared to play/train again under rules established by the NBA, NBPA with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

With the MLB and NFL facing outbreaks within groups, the NBA is trying to implement mote health and safety protocols. Teams violating any rules will face consequences, which including no visiting bars, restaurants, gyms throughout the season. While a fine in expected, teams could also lose draft selections.

What are the NBA health and safety guidelines for a player's return?

Twelve days have passed since the player's initial COVID-19 test

The player is asymptomatic and without reinfection concerns

Team doctor has cleared the player for return

The league doctor has been consulted and has no objections

NBA coming up with a new policy for COVID-19 vaccines?

As per ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and staff are talking about coming up with a policy to manage the use of COVID-19 vaccinees – many of which are in the final stages of testing. The NBA want to help with the distribution between players and coaches. Their team is focusing on key areas, which includes things like educational programs for staff and players.

(Image credits: AP)