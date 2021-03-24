Elgin Baylor Death: Ex-teammate Says late Legend was Responsible For 'Lakers Poker Ban'

Earlier on Monday, news broke that former Los Angeles Lakers player and Hall-of-Famer, Elgin Baylor, had tragically passed away. The Elgin Baylor death occurred at the age of 86 and NBA fans from all across the globe took to social media to pay their respects to the NBA icon. Even Baylor's former Lakers teammate, Gail Goodrich, shared a few fond memories of the time he spent with the legend.

Elgin Baylor death: Baylor's former teammate shares fond memories with late NBA legend

While speaking to The Times on Tuesday, former Lakers star Gail Goodrich paid an epic tribute to Baylor and revealed that his former teammate was a 'trivia nut' despite the renowned Elgin Baylor championships achievement. Goodrich said, "I think Elgin was as great as anybody. But he was very reserved. He was very smart. He was always, on a personal note, he always knew everything about everything. He knew about the horses. Loved the horses. Knew about animals because he loved animals. One of his favourites: ‘What is the fastest animal in the world?’ It’s a cheetah. But not many people really knew that. He always knew that stuff — that trivia. He was a trivia nut.”

Goodrich then recalled an incident when the entire Lakers team stopped playing poker and other card games on their road trips. "Baylor would take all our money. He was a poker player. We had to ban poker on the team because he — and Jerry West, they were taking guys’ per diem on the road. He’d beat Chick all the time in gin rummy. All the time. And he’d take Chick’s money." The Elgin Baylor Lakers story by Goodrich put a lot of smiles on fans' faces.

Elgin Baylor cause of death: How did the Lakers icon die?

According to reports, the Elgin Baylor cause of death was natural causes as he passed away in his sleep. Baylor has his wife Elaine and daughter Krystal by his side, at the time of his passing.

NBA and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor has passed away from natural causes at age of 86, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor Lakers career and honours

Widely considered one of basketball's greatest players, Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection during his 14 seasons with the Lakers from 1958 to 1971. He was also awarded the 1958-59 Rookie of the Year as well as the All-Star Game MVP that season. He averaged a double-double for his career, posting 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

RIP ELGIN BAYLOR (1934-2021)



â—¾ï¸ Dunk Pioneer

â—¾ï¸ All-NBA 1st Team 10 of 1st 11 seasons

â—¾ï¸ 71 PTS, 25 REB

â—¾ï¸ 61 PTS, 22 REB in NBA Finals

â—¾ï¸ Avg 38/19/5 while on military duty (played w/ Lakers on weekends)pic.twitter.com/UfEtLCOeIl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 22, 2021

The Elgin Baylor championships wins count was 0 but made eight NBA Finals appearances, having the seven-game series to the Boston Celtics on three occasions. However, he still holds the single-game Finals scoring record with 61 points against the Celtics in 1962. The Lakers also retired Baylor's jersey number 22 after he retired. Following his playing career in the NBA, Baylor then had coaching stints with the New Orleans Jazz and a front-office role with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Elgin Baylor statue outside Staples Center

The Elgin Baylor statue outside of Staples Center was the sixth built as a tribute amongst all Lakers players after Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and former team announcer Chick Hearn.

Image Credits - AP