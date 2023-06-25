Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League ends its national trial in Kolkata

The Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League successfully completed the national tryouts for the league with the Kolkata leg, completing the nationwide hunt to find the next big talent of basketball in India.

Over 300 competed in the Kolkata leg and 20 players finally made the cut as they look forward to being in the player pool and hopefully getting a chance to compete in the league tentatively planned for September this year.

"As the tryouts across the country come to an end, I am more than excited to kick off the season with a bang," CEO of Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said.

Out of the 20 players who were shortlisted through the span of three days, seven players were signed on day 1, eight on day two and finally five players on day three. 22 other players will still have a chance to get into the league but that will be decided later based on the player rankings.

A total of 60 players have been drafted at the end of these national tryouts held in Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata over a span of a couple of months.

Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League, India’s first-of-its-kind 5×5 Pro Basketball League for women, features six teams filled with rosters of top-level Indian players and acts as a platform for the best basketball players from across the country.

Image: EWPBL