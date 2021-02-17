ERI Vs GLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA G League Game Preview

Quick links:
The Erie BayHawks (ERI) will go up against the G League Ignite (GLI) in the upcoming game of the NBA G League on Wednesday, February 17, at 3:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 18, at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the AdventHealth Arena in Florida. Here is our ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction, top picks and ERI vs GLI Dream11 team.
The G League Ignite are currently at the second spot of the NBA G League standings. Jarrett Jack and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. The Erie BayHawks, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-1.
Jalen Adams, Ike Anigbogu, Jordan Bell, Tony Carr, Yoeli Childs, Caleb Homesley, Will Magnay, Naji Marshall, Omari Spellman, Marlon Taylor, Jarrod Uthoff, Cassius Winston, Justin Wright-Foreman
Daishen Nix, Bobby Brown, Cody Demps, Jarrett Jack, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Reggie Hearn, Donta Hall, Jonathan Kuminga, Jessie Govan, Brandon Ashley, Princepal Singh, Amir Johnson, Kai Sotto
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the G League Ignite are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction and ERI vs GLI match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ERI vs GLI Dream11 team and ERI vs GLI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
