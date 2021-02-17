ERI Vs GLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA G League Game Preview

The Erie BayHawks (ERI) will go up against the G League Ignite (GLI) in the upcoming game of the NBA G League on Wednesday, February 17, at 3:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 18, at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the AdventHealth Arena in Florida. Here is our ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction, top picks and ERI vs GLI Dream11 team.

ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction: ERI vs GLI Dream11 team and preview

The G League Ignite are currently at the second spot of the NBA G League standings. Jarrett Jack and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. The Erie BayHawks, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-1.

ERI vs GLI live: ERI vs GLI schedule

US date and time: Wednesday, February 17, at 3:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Thursday, February 18, at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Florida

ERI vs GLI starting lineups: Rosters

ERI vs GLI Dream11: Erie BayHawks roster

Jalen Adams, Ike Anigbogu, Jordan Bell, Tony Carr, Yoeli Childs, Caleb Homesley, Will Magnay, Naji Marshall, Omari Spellman, Marlon Taylor, Jarrod Uthoff, Cassius Winston, Justin Wright-Foreman

ERI vs GLI Dream11: G League Ignite roster

Daishen Nix, Bobby Brown, Cody Demps, Jarrett Jack, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Reggie Hearn, Donta Hall, Jonathan Kuminga, Jessie Govan, Brandon Ashley, Princepal Singh, Amir Johnson, Kai Sotto

ERI vs GLI starting lineups: Top picks

Erie BayHawks : Jalen Adams, Jordan Bell, Omari Spellman

G League Ignite: Jarrett Jack, Isaiah Todd, Brandon Ashley

ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction: ERI vs GLI Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jalen Adams, Daishen Nix

Shooting Guards: Jarrett Jack

Small Forwards: Omari Spellman, Isaiah Todd

Power Forwards: Jordan Bell

Centres: Brandon Ashley, Amir Johnson

ERI vs GLI live: ERI vs GLI match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the G League Ignite are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ERI vs GLI Dream11 prediction and ERI vs GLI match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ERI vs GLI Dream11 team and ERI vs GLI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Erie Bayhawks/ Twitter