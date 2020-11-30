ESP Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA International Qualifiers Live

Spain (ESP) will face Romania (ROM) in the FIBA International qualifiers on Monday night, November 30 at 12:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente de San Luis in Valencia. Here's a look at our ESP vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ESP vs ROM Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

Also Read: NBA 2020-21 Season: Preseason, Play-in Tournament And Other Key Dates

ESP vs ROM Dream11 prediction and preview

Spain come into this game on the back of an 87-95 loss against Israel. The loss meant that Spain are now placed third in Group A with just one win from three games. The FIBA World Cup 2019 winners will be looking to get back to winning ways, with the second-ranked team looking to finish the international break on a high note.

Also Read: NBA Says Kobe's Delayed Hall Induction Coming In May 2021

Romania, on the other hand, have struggled massively in recent weeks and find themselves at the bottom of Group A. The side has played three games and still looking for their first win of the season. They come into the game having lost 61-91 to Poland last time out.

ESP vs ROM live: Squad list

Spain: Dario Brizuela, Javier Berian, Jonathan Barreiro, Ferran Bassas, Alberto Diaz, Francis Alonso, Quino Colom, Oriol Pauli, Alex Suarez, Xavi Rabaseda, Miquel Salvo, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Tysoin Perez, Victor Arteaga, Nacho Llovet, Ruben Guerrero

Dario Brizuela, Javier Berian, Jonathan Barreiro, Ferran Bassas, Alberto Diaz, Francis Alonso, Quino Colom, Oriol Pauli, Alex Suarez, Xavi Rabaseda, Miquel Salvo, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Tysoin Perez, Victor Arteaga, Nacho Llovet, Ruben Guerrero Romania: Kris Richard, Lucas Tohatan, Dragos Diculescu, Mirel Dragoste, Tudor Gheorghe, Radu Paliciuc, Radu Virna, Bogdan Popa, Alexandru Olah, Emanuel Cate, Rares Uta, Mihai Maciuca, Giordan Watson

Also Read: Amid Pandemic, NBA Gives Teams Health Protocols For Season

ESP vs ROM probable starting 5

Spain: Tyson Perez, Alberto Diaz, Dario Brizuela, Xavier Rabaseda, Victor Artega

Romania: Kristopher Richard, Lucas Tohatan, Bogdan Popa, Emanuel Cate, Mihai Marius Maciuca

Also Read: RUS Vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA International Qualifiers Live

ESP vs ROM Dream11 team

Point-Guard: Lucas Tohatan, Dario Brizuela

Shooting- Guard: Kristopher Richard

Small-Forward: Xavier Rabaseda, Javier Berian

Power-Forward: Tyson Perez

Centre: Bogdan Popa, Emanuel Cate (SP)

Who will win on the last GameDay of the November window?



📺 https://t.co/WPry4EjSSu

📖 https://t.co/OS36lUlKvt#EuroBasket — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) November 30, 2020

ESP vs ROM Dream11 team top picks

Spain: Javier Berian, Tyson Perez

Romania: Kristopher Richard, Emanuel Cate

ESP vs ROM match prediction

According to our ESP vs ROM match prediction, Spain will win the game.

Note - The above ESP vs ROM Dream11 match prediction, ESP vs ROM Dream11 team and ESP vs ROM top picks are based on our own analysis. The ESP vs ROM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Baloncesta Espana Instagram