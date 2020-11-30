ESP Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA International Qualifiers Live

Quick links:
Spain (ESP) will face Romania (ROM) in the FIBA International qualifiers on Monday night, November 30 at 12:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente de San Luis in Valencia. Here's a look at our ESP vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ESP vs ROM Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Spain come into this game on the back of an 87-95 loss against Israel. The loss meant that Spain are now placed third in Group A with just one win from three games. The FIBA World Cup 2019 winners will be looking to get back to winning ways, with the second-ranked team looking to finish the international break on a high note.
Romania, on the other hand, have struggled massively in recent weeks and find themselves at the bottom of Group A. The side has played three games and still looking for their first win of the season. They come into the game having lost 61-91 to Poland last time out.
Spain: Tyson Perez, Alberto Diaz, Dario Brizuela, Xavier Rabaseda, Victor Artega
Romania: Kristopher Richard, Lucas Tohatan, Bogdan Popa, Emanuel Cate, Mihai Marius Maciuca
Point-Guard: Lucas Tohatan, Dario Brizuela
Shooting- Guard: Kristopher Richard
Small-Forward: Xavier Rabaseda, Javier Berian
Power-Forward: Tyson Perez
Centre: Bogdan Popa, Emanuel Cate (SP)
Who will win on the last GameDay of the November window?
Spain: Javier Berian, Tyson Perez
Romania: Kristopher Richard, Emanuel Cate
According to our ESP vs ROM match prediction, Spain will win the game.