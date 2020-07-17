ESPN Anchor Rachel Nichols Secretly Recorded In Disney Hotel Room Ahead Of NBA Restart

This week, four Rachel Nichols videos were anonymously sent to Deadspin about the ESPN host discussing private matters about the channel with an unidentified man. The videos were recorded from the cell phone and Deadspin reported that someone intended for them to 'expose' Nichols as a 'backstabber'. ESPN responded to the videos, unhappy with the invasion on Nichols' privacy.

Rachel Nichols phone call: Rachel Nichols recorded at the NBA bubble before the NBA restart

According to @Deadspin, an ESPN employee secretly recorded Rachel Nichols in her hotel room. — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) July 16, 2020

Rachel Nichols phone call: What did Rachel Nichols say?

As per Deadspin, Nichols' face never appears on the camera and the unidentified fan is discussing Nichols' career, ESPN's staff and the World Wide Leader's decision about the NBA Finals host. Deadspin did not reveal the conversation or post the video to respect Nichols' and the conversation's privacy. They further reported that the video is actually thirty minutes long and they received edited copies.

As per the anonymous source, the videos would 'expose' her as a 'back-stabber' and a phony ally. However, Deadspin reported that no clip of the video shows Nichols in a negative light and referred to it as a case of people trying to cast successful women as backstabbers.

However, the video was shot in Nichols' hotel room at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. The 46-year-old ESPN host was apparently not aware of the camera set up in his room that was filming her as she discussed internal ESPN matters. As per Deadspin's sources, the unidentified source kept recording Nichols instead of informing her of the camera. The source then shared it to others in the company. Reports added that both Florida and Connecticut are two-party consent states and the person recording has violated ESPN and Nichols' trust. ESPN's Bristol headquarters are recorded in Connecticut.

ESPN not happy with Rachel Nichols phone call leak

ESPN later released a statement about the situation, saying that they were 'extremely disappointed about the leak of a private conversation'. They added that the video was 'indefensible' and an invasion of Nichols' privacy. “As for the substance of the conversation, it is not reflective of our decision-making on staffing assignments for the NBA, which has largely been driven by the circumstances of the pandemic,” ESPN explained. Nichols' is yet to comment on the situation.

Rachel Nichols recorded: Twitter reacts to Rachel Nichols phone call being leaked

Rachel Nichols net worth: The Jump ESPN and CNN career

As per reports, Nichols' net worth is at $1.5 million. Nichols started her career by covering sports at Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel in the mid-1990s. She later worked with publications like Washington Post before joining ESPN in 2004. She covered both NBA and NFL content before leaving for CNN in 2013. She returned to work with ESPN in 2016, where she currently hosts the Jump, in which she discusses NBA daily.

DISCLAIMER: The above Rachel Nichols net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

