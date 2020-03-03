AXE Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Squad, Top Picks And Euro League Live Details

AX Armani Exchange Milan will be squaring off against Real Madrid Basket in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will face each other at the Mediolanum Forum on Tuesday night (Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 AM IST). You can play the AXE vs RM live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction, AXE vs RM Dream11 team, AXE vs RM match prediction and all other details regarding the game.

AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction: AXE vs RM Dream11 team and preview

AX Armani Exchange Milan and Real Madrid Basket have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Real Madrid Basket who emerged victorious by a 76-67 margin. Real Madrid have already qualified for the next round of EuroLeague basketball. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum against AX Armani Exchange Milan.

Meanwhile, struggling AX Armani Exchange Milan will look to turn things around with a momentum-building win against in-form Real. Milan have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight games.

AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction: AXE vs RM Dream11 squad

AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction: AX Armani Exchange Milan squad

Andrea Cinicarini, Nemanja Nedovic, Sergio Rodriguez, Riccardo Morasschini, Amedeo Della Valle, Shel Vin Mack, Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov, Aaron White, Jeff Brooks, Luis Scola, Christian Burns, Paul Biligha, Kaleb Traczewski, Alturas Gudaitis

AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction: Real Madrid Basket squad

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri

AXE vs RM Dream11 team

Here is the AXE vs RM Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points.



AXE vs RM Dream11 prediction: AXE vs RM match prediction

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the game as per our AXE vs RM match prediction.

