FEN Vs AXE Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul will be playing against the AX Armani Exchange Milan in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 24 at 11:15 PM IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will take place at the Ülker Sports Arena in Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey. Milan are ranked 7th on the points table with 10 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, Fenerbahce are ranked 11th with 8 wins and 12 losses. You can play the FEN vs AXE Dream11 game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the FEN vs AXE Dream11 predictions and squad details.

FEN vs AXE Dream11 Preview and injury updates

Fenerbahce's three-game winning streak ended when they lost against FC Barcelona at their home. Milan, on the other hand, is on a seven-game winning streak at home. They last lost in October 2019. Nando De Colo is the Fenerbahce's top scorer with an 18.8 ppg average. Derrick Williams (11.8 ppg) and Kostos Sloukas (11.3 ppg) have also been playing well. Sergio Rodriguez (13.2 ppg), Vladimir Micov (11.5 ppg) and Keifer Sykes (10.5 ppg) are Milan's top three players. Currently, no player is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.

FEN vs AXE Dream11: Squad details

FEN vs AXE Dream11 squad – AX Armani Exchange Milan

Andrea Cinicarini, Nemanja Nedovic, Sergio Rodriguez, Riccardo Morasschini, Amedeo Della Valle, Shel Vin Mack, Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov, Aaron White, Jeff Brooks, Luis Scola, Christian Burns, Paul Biligha, Kaleb Traczewski and Alturas Gudaitis

FEN vs AXE Dream11 squad – Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.

FEN vs AXE Dream11 team

Point-guards: Sergio Rodriguez (SP)

Shooting-guards: Nemanja Nedovic, Amedeo Della Valle

Small-forwards: Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov

Power-forwards: Derrick Williams

Centre: Berkay Candan, Ahmet Duverioglu

FEN vs AXE Dream11 prediction

AX Armani Exchange Milan start as favourites to win.

Note - The FEN vs AXE Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

