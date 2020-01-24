FEN Vs AXE Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul will be playing against the AX Armani Exchange Milan in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 24 at 11:15 PM IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will take place at the Ülker Sports Arena in Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey. Milan are ranked 7th on the points table with 10 wins and 10 losses. On the other hand, Fenerbahce are ranked 11th with 8 wins and 12 losses. You can play the FEN vs AXE Dream11 game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the FEN vs AXE Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Also read | Watch NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo show off his football skills in Paris
Fenerbahce's three-game winning streak ended when they lost against FC Barcelona at their home. Milan, on the other hand, is on a seven-game winning streak at home. They last lost in October 2019. Nando De Colo is the Fenerbahce's top scorer with an 18.8 ppg average. Derrick Williams (11.8 ppg) and Kostos Sloukas (11.3 ppg) have also been playing well. Sergio Rodriguez (13.2 ppg), Vladimir Micov (11.5 ppg) and Keifer Sykes (10.5 ppg) are Milan's top three players. Currently, no player is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.
Also read | NBA Paris 2020: PSG gifts Bucks custom gear and jerseys ahead of Hornets game: WATCH
Also read | Kobe Bryant names 3 WNBA players capable of succeeding in NBA currently
Also read | Zion Williamson reflects on record-breaking yet bittersweet NBA debut against Spurs