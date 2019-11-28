FEN Vs BCK Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And More Details

Khimki Moscow Region will be playing against the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, November 28 at 11:15 PM IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will take place at Ülker Sports Arena in Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow is ranked eighth on the points table with 6 wins and 4 losses. On the other hand, Istanbul is ranked sixteenth with 3 wins and 7 losses. You can play the FEN vs BCK match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the FEN vs BCK Dream11 predictions and squad details.

FEN vs BCK Dream11 preview and injury update

Fenerbahce last won against ASVEL and will certainly hope to rise on the points table. Khimki, who had a 6-2 start, faced consecutive losses and will be hoping to regain momentum. Nando De Colo has been Fenerbahce's top scorer with an average of 20.9 points per game. Derrick Williams follows with an average of 10.9 points per game. De Colo was sidelined for the last three games. Alexey Shved is leading Khimki with an average of 19.3 points per game, followed by Devik Booker (12.7ppg) and Janis Timma (12.7 ppg). Shved is sidelined due to an injury.

FEN vs BCK Dream11 prediction and squad details

FEN vs BCK – Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul squad

Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.

FEN vs BCK – Khimki Moscow Region squad

Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans and Dairies Bertans.

FEN vs BCK Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Stefan Jovic (captain)

Shooting-guards: Kostas Sloukas

Small-forwards: Janis Timma, Luigi Datome

Power-forwards: Anthony Gill, Derrick Williams (vice-captain)

Centre: Devin Booker, Jeremy Evans

Note - The FEN vs BCK Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

