FEN Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul and Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade will face-off against each other in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both the teams will battle it out at Ulker Sports and Event Hall on Wednesday night at 11:15 PM IST. You can play the FEN vs BEL live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, FEN vs BEL Dream11 team, FEN vs BEL match prediction and all other details regarding the FEN vs BEL live game.

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: FEN vs BEL Dream11 team and preview

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul and Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade who emerged victorious by a 68-56 margin. Both the teams will be eyeing for a place in the playoffs. A win for Fenerbache will see them get closer to a playoffs spot, while a win for Zvezda will see them keep pace with the pack and draw closer to eighth place.

Fenerbahce snapped a two-game slide last week with a victory at Valencia and now sit at the ninth place, while Zvezda has lost three in a row and are two wins outside of the playoff zone. Zvezda cannot afford to lose another game if it is to keep its season on track for a place in the top eight.

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FEN vs BEL playing 11

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FEN vs BEL playing 11: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FEN vs BEL playing 11: Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade

Mouhammad Faye, James Gist, Nikola Jovanovic, Billy Baron, Derrick Brown, Lorenzo Brown, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Charles Jenkins, Stratos Perperoglou, Borisa Simanic, Branko Lazic, Nemanja Nenadic and Michael Ojo

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: FEN vs BEL Dream11 team

Here is the FEN vs BEL Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points during the FEN vs BEN live game.

FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction: FEN vs BEL match prediction

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul is the favourites to win the game as per our FEN vs BEL match prediction.

Note: The FEN vs BEL Dream11 prediction is our own and the FEN vs BEL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.