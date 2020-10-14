FEN Vs MOS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

The Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team will lock horns with PBC CSKA Moscow in a Week 3 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball cup. The FEN vs MOS match is set to begin at 11:15 pm IST on October 14 from the Ülker Sports Arena, Istanbul. Here is our FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction, FEN vs MOS Dream11 team and FEN vs MOS Dream11 top picks.

FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team have had outstanding performances at the EuroLeague as of now. The side has won both their games and are currently in second place on the Euro League table behind Zalgiris Kaunas. In their first game of the series, Fenerbahçe got on the board with a resounding 77-63 win over KK Crvena Zvezda.

In their second encounter, Fenerbahçe faced off with Anadolu Efes, who are currently at the bottom of the table. Fenerbahçe won that match with an 80-71 scoreline - one of Anadolu Efes closest matches this season. They will want to keep up their winning streak in tonight's match and retain their position in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, last year's champions PBC CSKA Moscow, have looked like a shadow of their former selves this time around. After their initial 66-76 loss to Barcelona Basquet, CSKA came back with a resurgent performance against Maccabi Tel Aviv. CSKA won that game with a slim margin of 76-72 to put themselves in 14th place on the table.

FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Fenerbahçe Beko predicted starting lineup

Lorenzo Brown (PG), Nando De Colo(SG), Derrick Williams(SF), Kostas Sloukas(PF), Melih Mahmutoglu(C)

CSKA Moscow predicted starting lineup

Mike James(PG), Will Clyburn(SG), Nikita Kurbanov(SF), Joel Bolomboy(PF), Tornike Shengelia(C)

FEN vs MOS Key Players

Fenerbahçe Beko - Kostas Sloukas, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams

CSKA Moscow: Mike James, Will Clyburn, Tornike Shengelia

FEN vs MOS Dream11 team

PG: Lorenzo Brown, Mike James

SG: Nando De Colo

SF: Nikita Kurbanov, Derrick Williams

PF: Kostas Sloukas, Joel Bolomboy

C: Tornike Shengelia

FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction

According to our FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction, the Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team will win the game.

Note: The FEN vs MOS Dream11 prediction and FEN vs MOS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FEN vs MOS Dream11 team and FEN vs MOS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fenerbahçe Beko Twitter