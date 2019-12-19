FEN Vs ZEN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, December 19 at 11:15 PM IST (6:45 PM CET). The game will take place at Ülker Sports Arena in Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey. Zenit is ranked 18th on the points table with 3 wins and 11 losses. On the other hand, Fenerbahce is ranked 15th with 5 wins and 9 losses. You can play the FEN vs ZEN match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the FEN vs ZEN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

FEN vs ZEN preview and injury update

Both Zenit and Fenerbahce are on a losing streak and will look to bag a win during Round 15. Fenerbahce will host Zenit at their home arena. Fenerbahce lost to Panathinaikos 81-78 earlier this week. Zenit lost 71-82 to Maccabi at home. Fenerbahce is last in the league and will need to perform well in order to move up the points table. Currently, no player has been listed at sidelined or questionable for the upcoming FEN vs ZEN game.

FEN vs ZEN squad details

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul: Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.

Zenit Saint Petersburg: Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Auston Hollins, Will Thomas, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayón

FEN vs ZEN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Alex Renfroe

Shooting-guards: Auston Hollins, Kostas Sloukas, Melih Mahmutoglu

Small-forwards: Mateusz Ponitka, Luigi Datome

Power-forwards: Will Thomas (Vice-Captain)

Centre: Gustavo Ayón (Captain)

Zenit Saint Petersburg start as favourites to win.

Note - The FEN vs ZEN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

