FKB Vs AKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Info

Franklin Bulls will face Hobart Huskies in the upcoming clash of the New Zealand Basketball League 2020 at The Trusts Arena, Auckland. AKH are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with a total of six points to their name. They have featured in 8 games so far in the season and managed to win 3 of those. AKH faced Manawatu Jets in their last game. AKH lost 100-105 in their clash against MWJ.

As for Franklin Bulls, they are currently on the second spot of the points table with a total of 10 points to their name. They have emerged victorious in 5 out of the 8 games played in the season so far. They won 102-77 in their last league game against Canterbury Rams.

The FKB vs AKH live game will commence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM IST. Fans can play the FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction, FKB vs AKH match prediction and FKB vs AKH Dream11 team.

FKB vs AKH Dream11 team

FKB vs AKH Dream11 top picks

Nikau McCullough (SG) Isaac Davidson (SF) Sam Timmins (PF) Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG) Taine Murray (SG) Nathan Wilson (SF)

FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FKB vs AKH Dream11 team

FKB vs AKH Dream11 team: Franklin Bulls (FKB)

Chris McIntosh, Joe Reddish, Jackson Stubbins, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, Connor Woodbridge, Nikau McCullough, Adam Dunstan, Isaac Davidson, Everard Bartlett, Sam Timmins, Nick Barrow, Joel Vaianginah, Dominique Kelman-Poto

FKB vs AKH Dream11 team: Hobart Huskies (AKH)

Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Rasheed Al-Kaleem, Marvin Williams-Dunn, Sean Murphy, Ana Haku, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Nick Brophy, Tohi Smith-Milner, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Johnny Fesolai

FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction: FKB vs AKH Dream11 team, predicted playing V

Franklin Bulls : Jackson Stubbins (PG), Nikau McCullough (SG), Isaac Davidson (SF), Sam Timmins (PF), Dominique Kelman-Poto (C)

: Jackson Stubbins (PG), Nikau McCullough (SG), Isaac Davidson (SF), Sam Timmins (PF), Dominique Kelman-Poto (C) Hobart Huskies: Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Taine Murray (SG), Nathan Wilson (SF), Tohi Smith-Milner (PF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)

FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction

Our FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction is that Franklin Bulls will win this game.

Note: The FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction, FKB vs AKH match prediction and FKB vs AKH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FKB vs AKH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

