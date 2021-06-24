FKB vs CAR Dream11: Franklin Bulls vs Canterbury Rams Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Franklin Bulls [FKB] will take on Canterbury Rams [CAR] in the Sals New Zealand Basketball League. The game will be played at the Franklin Leisure Arena and is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 PM local time [Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 PM IST.] Here is a look at FKB vs CAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and FKB vs CAR Dream11 team.

FKB vs CAR game preview

Franklin Bulls have had a bad season so far, and are placed on 8th position with a 4-9 record. The only positive this season for the Bulls has been the performance of Josh Selby as the American is averaging 24.4 PPG and has looked brilliant this year. The former G-League co-MVP is an experienced player and has played throughout Europe and Asia. Selby's experience is what makes him a key player in this team and they will need a special performance from him on the night to get the better of the Canterbury Rams.

Canterbury Rams have had a mixed season with 6 wins and 6 losses, which has placed them at the 5th position. The Rams have some great players like Deshon Taylor and EJ Singler who have been phenomenal for them this season. Taylor has averaged 22.1 PPG this season and is a key part of the offence for the team. His scoring and playmaking abilities have significantly helped the Rams and he will be hoping for another big night against the Bulls. EJ Singler will also be a key player for the team going ahead in the tournament

FKB vs CAR rosters

Franklin Bulls: Josh Selby, Zane Waterman, Kyrin Galloway, Manel Ayol, Denhym Brooke, Joseph Nuang, Jaylen Gerrand, Isaac Davidson, Dane Brooks, Nick Fee, Dylan Wilkie, Jett Thompson, Zach Easthope, Adam Dunstan, Braydon Luli, Tyronne McLennan, Te Maire Van Der Leden, Anthony Jones, Corey Perry

Canterbury Rams: Deshon Taylor, EJ Singler, Jack Salt, Quintin Bailey, Maxwell Darling, Alex Talma, Sam Smith, Ben Constable, Derek Albertsen, Joe Cook Green, Jarred Burnett, Walter Brown, Mason Whittaker, Ben Hall, Jack Exeter, Zachary Hannen, Benjamin Williams

FKB vs CAR Dream11 top picks

Franklin Bulls: Josh Shelby, Zane Welterman, Kyrin Galloway

Canterbury Rams: Deshon Taylor, EJ Singler, Jack Salt

FKB VS CAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Deshon Taylor, Josh Selby (C)

Shooting Guards: Jeff Thompson, Sam Smith

Small Forward: EJ Singler (VC)

Power Forwards: Zane Welterman, Kyrin Galloway

Centre: Jack Salt

FKB vs CAR Dream11 prediction

Canterbury Rams have a great team and they desperately need a win to improve their record. Players like EJ Singler and Deshon Taylor have been terrific this season and have the experience and the skill to overcome the Bulls. Considering all that, we predict a win for Canterbury Rams over their rivals Franklin Bulls.

Note: The above given FKB vs CAR Dream11 prediction and FKB vs CAR Dream11 team are based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success

