Fred VanVleet Injury Update: Raptors Star Leaves Injured, Expected To Make Quick Return

The Toronto Raptors faced Portland Trail Blazers for their NBA restart scrimmage on Sunday (Monday IST). While the reigning NBA champions won the Trail Blazers vs Raptors scrimmage, Fred VanVleet injured himself in the contest. The 26-year-old shooting guard had to leave during the game but might not miss any games after the league officially resumes on July 30.

Fred VanVleet injury update: Fred VanVleet knee injury sidelines him from Trail Blazers vs Raptors scrimmage

Update: Fred VanVleet, banged left knee, will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 26, 2020

Fred VanVleet injury update

Per ESPN reports, VanVleet banged his left knee against Portland guard Anfernee Simons during the first quarter and is currently being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Roger Sportsnet's Michael Grange stated that it did not look like VanVleet's knee buckled, but the team will have to proceed with caution. ESPN added that VanVleet "isn't expected to miss extended time".

Along with VanVleet, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was also forced to sit out. The team is yet to provide an update on his injury. The guard has continued to perform during the 2019-20 season and has helped keep the Raptors in contention for the title even after Kawhi Leonard's departure. Before the season was suspended, VanVleet was averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from the three-point range. The Raptors are currently placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 46-18 win-loss record.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse added that VanVleet has knocked his knees, but it is not 'too bad'. Nurse stated these were just the scrimmages, and it made sense to have him play the entire game. VanVleet was trying to guard Simmons in transition when he banged his left knee, promptly calling for a sub as he jogged off the court. Nurse added that they are always concerned when a player is injured, as no team wants to lose a player during a scrimmage. Gasol played instead on VanVleet, scoring 3 points and 4 rebounds in under 10 minutes.

Is the Fred VanVleet knee injury serious?

A 'banged left knee' for Fred VanVleet per @ericsmith. He won't return. Didn't look like the knee buckled so hopefully just caution being taken. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 26, 2020

Trail Blazers vs Raptors highlights

Despite VanVleet's injury, the Toronto Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 110-104 during Sunday's scrimmage. The game was tied 11 times during the first 36 minutes, after which the Raptors never trailed. A 38-21 lead during the third quarter gave the Raptors a game-high 15-point lead. While there were 11 lead changes initially, the Trail Blazers never got within a four-point margin during the final two quarters. The Raptors' scored nine blocks as compared to Trail Blazers' four while limiting them to 38 percent shooting from the field. Serge Ibaka led the Toronto Raptors scoring with 19 points, followed by Pascal Siakam finishing with 18 points and 6 rebounds. The Raptors will face the Phoenix Suns next for their final scrimmage on Tuesday at 3 PM (July 29, 12:30 AM IST).

(Image source: NBA official site)