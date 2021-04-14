Fred VanVleet Injury Update: When Will Fred VanVleet Return? Latest On Raptors Star

The Toronto Raptors are currently playing without Fred VanVleet. The team, which won the 2019 NBA title, cannot seem to have a smooth run this year. With injuries and inconsistent performances, the Raptors have lagged, playing from Tampa Bay this season due to numerous COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Fred VanVleet injury update: When will Fred VanVleet return?

While playing the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, VanVleet injured his hip. Now, the Raptors star has missed six straight games. After that game, head coach Nick Nurse spoke about the injury and had spoken about VanVleet being okay. Now, Nurse has spoken about not having any idea as to when the 27-year-old will return.

"Not really, no," Nurse said. "I don't think it's great news, though". Along with VanVleet, Jalen Harris' injury status is also unknown. Additionally, VanVleet will also have to serve his one-game suspension after he is cleared to make his return. VanVleet was among players who stepped onto the court during the OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder scuffle.

Without VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry (hamstring), the team will continue to play with rookie Malachi Flynn.

The Raptors have already struggled enough this season, losing games many predicted them to win. Already struggling, VanVleet's absence will only add to the team's problems. Their performance has reflected on the Eastern Conference points table, now a bottom-seed after having made the playoffs last season.

They even passed on an opportunity to trade Kyle Lowry, who will become a free agent. While Lowry might move to a team closer to his hometown, the Raptors will get no assets in return if he signs in free agency.

Harris is also out due to a hip injury. Lowry, on the other hand, has been dealing with a foot injury for some weeks now. Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby lead the Raptors, who have now lost seven out of their last 10 games.

Fred VanVleet injury news

Nick Nurse says he doesn't really have an idea when FVV and Jalen Harris might be back.



"I don't think it's good news." — Steven Loung (@loung_s) April 13, 2021

Raptors schedule

The Raptors, after their recent 108-103 loss vs the Atlanta Hawks, will play against the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST, (Thursday, 5:00 AM IST).

NBA standings

With a 21-34 (win-loss record), the Raptors are currently placed 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls rank above them, while the Washington Wizards are ranked 12th. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets occupy the top two seeds with 37 wins and 17 losses.

