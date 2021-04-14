Last Updated:

Fred VanVleet Injury Update: When Will Fred VanVleet Return? Latest On Raptors Star

Fred VanVleet injury update: According to recent reports, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has stated that he has no idea when VanVleet will return.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Fred VanVleet injury update

The Toronto Raptors are currently playing without Fred VanVleet. The team, which won the 2019 NBA title, cannot seem to have a smooth run this year. With injuries and inconsistent performances, the Raptors have lagged, playing from Tampa Bay this season due to numerous COVID-19 restrictions in place.          

Fred VanVleet injury update: When will Fred VanVleet return?

While playing the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, VanVleet injured his hip. Now, the Raptors star has missed six straight games. After that game, head coach Nick Nurse spoke about the injury and had spoken about VanVleet being okay. Now, Nurse has spoken about not having any idea as to when the 27-year-old will return. 

"Not really, no," Nurse said. "I don't think it's great news, though". Along with VanVleet, Jalen Harris' injury status is also unknown. Additionally, VanVleet will also have to serve his one-game suspension after he is cleared to make his return. VanVleet was among players who stepped onto the court during the OG Anunoby and Dennis Schroder scuffle. 

READ | Fred VanVleet's impending free agency a "priority" for Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujiri

Without VanVleet and DeAndre Bembry (hamstring), the team will continue to play with rookie Malachi Flynn. 

The Raptors have already struggled enough this season, losing games many predicted them to win. Already struggling, VanVleet's absence will only add to the team's problems. Their performance has reflected on the Eastern Conference points table, now a bottom-seed after having made the playoffs last season. 

READ | Fred VanVleet drops 54 PTS vs Magic, sets NBA all-time record amongst undrafted players

They even passed on an opportunity to trade Kyle Lowry, who will become a free agent. While Lowry might move to a team closer to his hometown, the Raptors will get no assets in return if he signs in free agency. 

READ | Fred VanVleet trade: Knicks could target Raptors star, could offer $85M contract

Harris is also out due to a hip injury. Lowry, on the other hand, has been dealing with a foot injury for some weeks now. Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby lead the Raptors, who have now lost seven out of their last 10 games. 

READ | Raptors' Fred VanVleet details his COVID-19 experience

Fred VanVleet injury news

Raptors schedule

The Raptors, after their recent 108-103 loss vs the Atlanta Hawks, will play against the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST, (Thursday, 5:00 AM IST). 

NBA standings

With a 21-34 (win-loss record), the Raptors are currently placed 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls rank above them, while the Washington Wizards are ranked 12th. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets occupy the top two seeds with 37 wins and 17 losses. 

(Image credits: Fred VanVleet Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND