FSL Vs RAV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Fraport Skyliners will play SC Rasta Vechta in the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will be played on Thursday, June 11. Here is the FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction, FSL vs RAV Dream11 team news, FSL vs RAV Dream11 top picks, FSL vs RAV Dream11 schedule, FSL vs RAV Dream11 preview and other details of the game.

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction: FSL vs RAV Dream11 schedule

Venue: Audi Dome

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 8 pm IST

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction: FSL vs RAV Dream11 preview

Wir müssen uns jetzt auch mal belohnen!



Alle Infos zum Spiel gegen Vechta (morgen, 16:30 Uhr) gibt es im Vorbericht



➡️➡️ https://t.co/Q8sJJw1YQK pic.twitter.com/4iiUi72YBq — FRAPORT SKYLINERS (@skyliners1999) June 10, 2020

SC Rasta Vechta are placed sixth on the Basketball Bundesliga table with 25 points. They have played 21 games this season, with 12 victories and nine defeats. Vechta were defeated by Ludwigsburg 81-76 last week. On the other hand, Fraport Skyliners occupy the 10th spot on the table, having bagged 12 points. Skyliners have a below-par record this season, with six victories and 15 defeats. Skyliners were also defeated by Ludwigsburg 80-77 a couple of days ago.

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction: FSL vs RAV Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Fraport Skyliners squad: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller

SC Rasta Vechta squad: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Ishmail Wainright, Jarelle Reischel, Philipp Herkenhoff, Luc van Slooten, Josh Young, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Matic Rebec, Trevis Simpson, Max DiLeo, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann.

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction: FSL vs RAV Dream11 team

Point guard: Joe Rahon

Shooting guard: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Lamont Jones

Small forward: Trevis Simpson, Nigel Pruitt

Power forward: Yorman Bartolo, Jarelle Reischel

Centre: Michael Kessens

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction: FSL vs RAV Dream11 top picks

Star players: Michael Kessens, Nigel Pruitt

FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction

SC Rasta Vechta are the favourites in the game.

Note: The FSL vs RAV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.

Image courtesy: Fraport Skyliners Twitter handle