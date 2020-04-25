GAL Vs DRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Galkan are all set to take on Dragon Oil in a Turkmenistan Basketball League game this weekend. Galkan and Dragon Oil will battle it out on Saturday, April 25 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the GAL vs DRG live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction, GAL vs DRG Dream11 team, GAL vs DRG match prediction, GAL vs DRG top picks and all other details regarding the GAL vs DRG game.

GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction: GAL vs DRG Dream11 team

GAL vs DRG Dream11 team: Galkan team

Byshim Allanazarov, Allamyrat Shamammedov, Azat Cherkesov, Atamurat Yagmurov, Atamyrat Jumaev, Batyr Semetov, Sergey Zhukov, Yusup Saparniyazov, Murat Bashimov, Sad Ashirmuhammedov, Kadyr Baigeldyev, Mitya Kosaev

GAL vs DRG Dream11 team: Dragon Oil team

Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction: GAL vs DRG starting lineup and GAL vs DRG Dream11 top picks

GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction: GAL vs DRG Dream11 top picks starting 5: Galkan

Byshim Allanazarov, Allamyrat Shamammedov, Azat Cherkesov, Atamurat Yagmurov, Atamyrat Jumaev

GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction: GAL vs DRG Dream11 top picks starting 5: Dragon Oil

Eziz Mavyev , Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

GAL vs DRG Dream11 team, GAL vs DRG Dream11 top picks

Here is the GAL vs DRG Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction: GAL vs DRG match prediction

Dragon Oil are the favourites to win the game as per our GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction.

Note: The GAL vs DRG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. This GAL vs DRG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.