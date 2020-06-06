GAL Vs GYT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Galkan will square off against Gyrat in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season game this weekend. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can play the GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction, GAL vs MGK Dream11 team and GAL vs MGK Dream11 top picks.

GAL vs GYT Dream11 prediction: GAL vs GYT preview

Galkan have won five games and lost 11 games and are currently placed 6th on the points table. They lost their last game against Binagyar 55-97. For Galkan, Atamyrat Jumaev will be the player to watch out for as he will handle the defensive duties.

On the other hand, Gyrat have won three games and lost 13 and are placed 8th on the points table. They lost their last game against the Gurlushykchi 70-80. For Gyrat, Kerim Satylov will be the player to watch out for as he is averaging more than 40 points a game. In the last game, he had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 2 steals. The last time these two teams met, Galkan won the game 73-43.

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team prediction: GAL vs GYT starting line-up

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team starting line-up: Gyrat

Point Guard: Osman Durdyev

Shooting Guard: Kerim Satylov

Shooting Guard: Arslan Geldyev

Power Forward: Ode Khudaiberdyev

Center: Azimberdy Amanberdiev

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team starting line-up: Galkan

Point Guard: Byshim Allanazarov

Shooting Guard: Allamyrat Shamammedov

Shooting Guard: Sergey Zhukov

Shooting Forward: Azar Cherkesov

Center: Atamyrat Jumaev

GAL vs GYT Dream11 top picks

Kerim Satylov

Azimberdy Amanberdiev

Atamyrat Jumaev

GAL vs GYT Dream11 squad

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team full squad – Galkan

Allamyrrat S, Sergey Zhukov, Atamyrat Jumayev, Batyr Semetov, Kadyr Baygeldiev, Murat Bashimov, Biashim Allanazarov, Gaygysyz A, Atamurat Yagmurav, Yusup Saparniazov, Azat Cherkezov, Mekan Nuryyev and Myati Kyosayev.

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team full squad – Gyrat

Murad Satylov, Osman Durdyev, Begench Nursahedov, Murat Geldyev, Kerim Satylov, Arslan Geldyev, Ata Salykhov, Rahim Annamuhamedov, Peter Paramonov, Bayram Kurbanov, Alexander Nesterenko, Ode Khudaiberdyev, Arno Betinis, Azimberdy Amanberdiev, Azat Lukmanov, Nick Vaen.

GAL vs GYT Dream11 team

GAL vs GYT Dream11 prediction

As per our GAL vs GYT Dream11 prediction, Galkan are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The GAL vs GYT Dream11 prediction and GAL vs GYT Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.