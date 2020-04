GAN Vs MGK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

Gara Altyn are up in a double-header in Day 2 of the Turkmenistan Basketball League. Gara Altyn will first face Talyp Sports and in the second game, they will play against MGSK at the same venue. The GAN vs MGK Dream11 game is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 5:30 pm IST. Here is the GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction, GAN vs MGK Dream11 top picks and GAN vs MGK Dream11 team.

Also Read | How Many People Watched The Last Dance? Documentary's Viewership Numbers Hit The Roof

GAN vs MGK Dream11 team, GAN vs MGK Dream11 top picks

Also Read | How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Episodes 3 And 4 Live Streaming, Schedule

GAN vs MGK Dream11 Top picks

Timur Allanurov (Captain) Nurmammet Akyev (Vice-captain) Azat Tachmammedov Muhammad Arazmammedov

Also Read | Is The Last Dance On Netflix? Where To Watch The Last Dance Episodes

GAN vs MGK Dream11 team

GAN vs MGK Dream11 team: GAN Full Squad

Gara Altyn: Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev, Shohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev

GAN vs MGK Dream11 team: MGK Full Squad

MGSK: Timur Allanurov, Nikolay Agaloyan, Alexander Arkhipov, Nurmammet Akyev, Meylis Hangeldyev, Rustam Bekmuhammedov, Kurbanguly Khojagulyev, Mardan Khojamedov, Rustam Kelbiev, Halmyrad Durdyev, Grigory Zakharov, Maxim Otbozin, Rustam Bagshiyev, Georgy Huseynov

GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction: GAN vs MGK team prediction

Gara Altyn: Azat Tachmammedov (PG), Muhammad Aramammedov (SG), Batyr Bayramaliev (SF), Gennady Morozov (PF), Shalar Khydyrov (C)

MGSK: Timur Allanurov (PG), Alexander Arkhipov (SG), Meylis Hangeldyev (SF), Mardan Khojamedov (PF), Maxim Otbozim (C)

Also Read | Chelsea Interested In Signing Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report

GAN vs MSG Dream11 prediction

Our GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction is that GAN will win the game.

Note: The GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction, GAN vs MGK Dream11 top picks, and GAN vs MGK Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The GAN vs MGK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Ramadan Kareem: Paul Pogba , Mo Salah, Ozil And Others Send Out Wishes To Their Fans